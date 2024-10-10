Open in App
    • The Bergen Record

    How to get Mets NLCS tickets: Here are the prices for Game 3 at Citi Field

    By Albert Bainbridge IV, NorthJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGJVU_0w1hw01R00

    The New York Mets are on their way to the National League Championship Series for the first time in nine years following Wednesday's 4-1 victory in Game 4 over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.

    Francisco Lindor -- who's been in the MVP conversation for a majority of this season -- proved why yet again on Wednesday night, launching 398-foot go-ahead grand slam to right center field in the bottom of the sixth inning.

    Now, Lindor, a four-time All-Star, along with Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz and others, will participate in the NLCS for the first time with a World Series berth on the line.

    Regardless of who the Mets play in this seven game series, they'll start Games 1 and 2 on the road in California, and host Games 3 through 5 at Citi Field next week.

    NLCS SCHEDULE: Here's the Mets schedule, including Game 1 time, TV

    Here's how much it'll cost to attend Game 3 of the NLDS at Citi Field on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

    How much are tickets for NY Mets NLCS Game 3 vs Dodgers or Padres?

    Tickets for Game 3 of the NLCS are already available, with price breakdowns for the cheapest seat currently available on StubHub, SeatGeek and ViVid Seats:

    SeatGeek: $359 (including taxes and fees) in section 537, row 11.

    VividSeats: $371 (including taxes and fees) in section 535, row 16.

    StubHub: $396 (including taxes and fees) in section 536, row 16.

    Citi Field parking prices

    For those planning to attend any of the home games during the NLCS, be prepared for a price hike in parking.

    Per the Mets' official parking website, it'll now cost fans $60 for cars and $120 for buses and other oversized vehicles at Citi Field throughout the postseason.

    This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: How to get Mets NLCS tickets: Here are the prices for Game 3 at Citi Field

    Jake long
    1d ago
    What do they think the average person earns a Doctors salary.😧$500 seats and $60 bucks for stadium parking 🥴 and food not included 😝
