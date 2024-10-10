North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 6

Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across North Jersey.

Saturday

Final: Bergen Catholic 34, Paramus Catholic 0

Final: Becton 35, Lodi 0

Final: Manchester 21, Bogota 14

Final: Lyndhurst 48, Garfield 0

Final: North Bergen 34, Indian Hills 14

Final: St. Mary 28, Pompton Lakes 0

Final: Irvington 24, Passaic Tech 21

Final: Nutley 18, West Milford 15

Friday

Final: Don Bosco 35, St. Joseph 28

Final: Saddle Brook 40, North Arlington 11

Final: Dwight Morrow 42, Lincoln 19

Final: Rutherford 28, Wood Ridge 7

Final: Bloomfield 27, Kennedy 0

Final: Cliffside Park/Ridgefield 33, Kearny 7

Final: Hasbrouck Heights 35, Weehawken 20

Final: Secaucus 41, Wallington 14

Thursday

Final: Bergenfield 29, Millburn 26

Final: Demarest 35, Fair Lawn 6

Final: Passaic Valley 20, Wayne Hills 14 (OT)

Final: Ramsey 29, Lakeland 28

Final: Ramapo 45, Wayne Valley 29

Final: Dumont 39, Paramus 8

Final: Glen Rock 35, New Milford 0

Final: River Dell 27, Teaneck 0

Final: Park Ridge 27, Hawthorne 0

Final: Dover 15, Pascack Hills 14

Final: Butler 42, Waldwick/Midland Park 6

Final: Cresskill/Emerson 15, Elmwood Park 2

Final: Tenafly 25, Fort Lee 14

Final: Ridgefield Park 35, Bergen Tech 2

