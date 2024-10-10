Open in App
    • The Bergen Record

    North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 6

    By Joe Ragozzino and Ryan Rivero, NorthJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across North Jersey.

    Saturday

    Final: Bergen Catholic 34, Paramus Catholic 0

    Final: Becton 35, Lodi 0

    Final: Manchester 21, Bogota 14

    Final: Lyndhurst 48, Garfield 0

    Final: North Bergen 34, Indian Hills 14

    Final: St. Mary 28, Pompton Lakes 0

    Final: Irvington 24, Passaic Tech 21

    Final: Nutley 18, West Milford 15

    Watch HS football live on NFHS Network

    Friday

    Final: Don Bosco 35, St. Joseph 28

    Final: Saddle Brook 40, North Arlington 11

    Final: Dwight Morrow 42, Lincoln 19

    Final: Rutherford 28, Wood Ridge 7

    Final: Bloomfield 27, Kennedy 0

    Final: Cliffside Park/Ridgefield 33, Kearny 7

    Final: Hasbrouck Heights 35, Weehawken 20

    Final: Secaucus 41, Wallington 14

    Watch HS football live on NFHS Network

    Thursday

    Final: Bergenfield 29, Millburn 26

    Final: Demarest 35, Fair Lawn 6

    Final: Passaic Valley 20, Wayne Hills 14 (OT)

    Final: Ramsey 29, Lakeland 28

    Final: Ramapo 45, Wayne Valley 29

    Final: Dumont 39, Paramus 8

    Final: Glen Rock 35, New Milford 0

    Final: River Dell 27, Teaneck 0

    Final: Park Ridge 27, Hawthorne 0

    Final: Dover 15, Pascack Hills 14

    Final: Butler 42, Waldwick/Midland Park 6

    Final: Cresskill/Emerson 15, Elmwood Park 2

    Final: Tenafly 25, Fort Lee 14

    Final: Ridgefield Park 35, Bergen Tech 2

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 6

