    • The Bergen Record

    NJ Lawmakers move to streamline StayNJ, ANCHOR property tax programs

    By Katie Sobko, NorthJersey.com,

    1 days ago

    The state tax program that aims to keep seniors in New Jersey during their golden years may be undergoing a few tweaks — even as it is still years away from being implemented.

    A bill that would amend the StayNJ program to meet the recommendations of the StayNJ Task Force cleared committee in the state Senate on Monday afternoon.

    The measure had been passed by the Assembly with bipartisan support in June.

    What does the bill do to StayNJ?

    The bill would modify the age and residency requirement to include people 65 and older who live in New Jersey as of Dec. 31 for the benefit year.

    It would also create one combined application process for all of the state’s property tax relief programs — including both StayNJ and ANCHOR — that runs from Feb. 1 through Oct. 31 of each year. The bill also requires a schedule to be established for payments with the homestead property tax reimbursement provided beginning in July, ANCHOR property tax rebates provided beginning in September and the Stay NJ property tax credit provided beginning in November.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yanf3_0vxtQmTs00

    StayNJ payments would be provided as a credit against a claimant’s property tax bill.

    The bill would change the way benefits are calculated as well. Under the new bill, eligible claimants that receive a combined homestead property tax reimbursement and ANCHOR payment that is more than half of their property tax bill would not receive an additional Stay NJ credit. If the combined amount o is less than the 50%, they would receive a StayNJ credit equal to bring their total credits to 50 percent of their property tax bill. The maximum amount a claimant can receive would still the amount specified in the StayNJ program for a given year.

    The bill requires a budgetary surplus of 12%, which is something that was in the initial legislation as well but was worked around during the budget process in June.

    More from Trenton: Where does the StayNJ tax credit fit in the 2025 New Jersey state budget?

    What does StayNJ cost?

    The program received another $220 million in funding despite not hitting the required surplus benchmark. Language in the fiscal year 2025 appropriations bill allowed for funding and superseded the official program language laid out last year.

    Lawmakers started setting money aside for the program in the budget that was signed last summer and are expected to be have about $300 million funding built into next year's budget before the program goes into effect in 2026.

    It's expected to cost about $1.3 billion and benefit seniors with incomes of up to $500,000, with a projected 90% of eligible recipients having incomes of less than $200,000.

    Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

    This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Lawmakers move to streamline StayNJ, ANCHOR property tax programs

    Shane Hanover
    18h ago
    Cut the crap and cut taxes. Nobody wants Trenton's goofy programs.
    Beverly Strauss
    1d ago
    Good luck, residents of jersey! This is a dirty joke!
