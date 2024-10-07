Why Yankees will start Clarke Schmidt in Game 3 vs. Royals, and what happens to Luis Gil?

NEW YORK – Clarke Schmidt is the Yankees’ choice to start Game 3, when the best-of-five AL Division Series switches to Kansas City.

The leaves fellow right-hander Luis Gil as a bullpen extra against the Royals, but “hopefully, if we move on, (Gil) is going to slot right back into the rotation,’’ said manager Aaron Boone.

Gil has no bullpen experience, and the rookie would likely only appear in a structured relief setting where he'd start an inning.

“The reality is, if you go far in this thing, you might wind up with some starting pitchers in some unique roles in a given game,’’ said Boone. “This is all hands on-deck and be ready for anything.’’

And in a twist from Saturday's Game 1 lineup, Boone went with right-handed hitting Jon Berti at first base over switch-hitting Oswaldo Cabrera against Royals' lefty starter Cole Ragans, despite his reverse splits.

An otherwise experienced infielder, Berti is making his first MLB start at first base, necessitated by Anthony Rizzo's injury (fractured fingers, right hand).

"Just felt more comfortable with Jon (Monday night),'' said Boone, who has liked what he's seen of Berti's first base defense during workouts.

Speaking before Monday night’s Game 2 at Yankee Stadium, Boone said he “just felt like’’ Schmidt was “the right guy for Game 3'' Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

A shaky Gerrit Cole got through five innings in the Yankees’ 6-5, ALDS opening win Saturday night, and Boone wanted Schmidt available for Game 1, if needed, before making his decision.

Schmidt three games of postseason pitching experience, all in relief, but he’s become “just an outstanding pitcher in this league, not only last year from like May on, but even on another level this year,’’ said Boone.

In a potential Game 4, Cole would be primed to come back on regular rest. Carlos Rodon, the Yankees' Game 2 starter, could also start Game 5, if necessary, on normal rest in a winner-take-all game at Yankee Stadium.

Regarding a Game 3 starter, as pitching coach Matt Blake said earlier this week: “We know Clarke’s done it in the past, so there’s definitely some unknown to what Luis would like in the ‘pen.''

Schmidt was 5-3 with a 2.52 ERA over his first 11 starts this season when a lat strain cost him the next three months.Since his return to the rotation on Sept. 7, Schmidt went 0-2 with a 3.65 ERA, with Boone and the Yankees’ coaching staff feeling that currently “he’s throwing the ball…as well as he did to start the season,’’ said Boone.

After a scorching start (9-1, 2.03 ERA) in his first 14 outings, replacing then-injured Cole (elbow nerve irritation) in the rotation, Gil’s performance has dipped.

Over his last 15 starts, Gil is 6-6 with a 5.15 ERA, and he’s pressed past his previous career innings limits following two largely lost seasons due to Tommy John surgery rehab.

“We’ve had some really tough decisions but good decisions to make,’’ said Boone, concerning his staff choices entering postseason; starter Marcus Stroman did not make the ALDS roster cut .

Nestor Cortes (strained left flexor) resumed his throwing program Sunday and initial reports were that it went well, according to Boone, who was not certain of the lefty's next step.

It's too early to speculate on whether Cortes might be in consideration for a future round this postseason.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Why Yankees will start Clarke Schmidt in Game 3 vs. Royals, and what happens to Luis Gil?