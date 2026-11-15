A motorized scooter rider suffered serious injuries when a driver slammed into him from behind in a chaotic collision in Woodstock. The Fire/Medical call came in on Thursday, October 1, at 1:54 p.m., bringing first responders to the busy intersection of S.E. 52nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard.

East Precinct investigators established the sequence of events. An adult male was riding his motorized scooter southbound on S.E. 52nd Avenue and preparing to move into the left lane to turn east on Woodstock Boulevard when a black Hyundai struck him from behind.

The suspect vehicle – a Genesis four-door sedan – came to a stop immediately following the crash. The driver of the Hyundai, described as a white male in his 70s “dressed in cowboy attire”, burst out of his car and shouted at the injured victim.

Rather than rendering assistance or awaiting emergency help, the motorist then climbed back into his sedan and sped away westbound on Woodstock Boulevard.

Paramedics treated the scooter rider at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital with serious injuries.

PPB officers obtained surveillance video stills from the scene and publicized it, in hopes that someone in the community might recognize either the suspect driver or his getaway vehicle.

Police identify and arrest suspect

An important tip was received, and on October 15th, an East Precinct officer found and arrested the suspect in this hit and run. He was identified as 66-year-old John Amos Spino, and he was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center at 3:04 p.m. that day on charges of “Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver” and “Driving While Suspended”.

However, Spino spent only hours in custody; a judge released him the same day, “On his own Recognizance”. So he’s back out there somewhere, and may still be driving. He is required to turn up for his court hearing; if he doesn’t, a “failure to appear” warrant will also be in his future.