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GUEST COLUMN: Bedford Mothers Out Front Members Meet With State Rep. Ken Gordon
By The Bedford Citizen,7 days ago
Submitted by Sue Swanson, on behalf of the Bedford Chapter of Mothers Out Front. Members of the Bedford chapter of Mothers Out Front recently met with State Rep. Ken Gordon. Conversation ranged from our concern over the energy affordability bill and the environmental bond bill, both still in conference, to a discussion about the recent accomplishments of the Joint Committee on Education, of which Gordon is House chair.