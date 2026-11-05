Bucky Irving Presents a Major Challenge for the Chicago Bears

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears are coming off a dominant road victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Next up, they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

After a slow start to the season, the Bucs seem to have found their footing, winning three of their last four games. Much of their success has been thanks to running back Bucky Irving, who the Bears will need to shut down if they want to defeat Tampa Bay.

Bucky Irving Has Found His Rhythm

The Buccaneers' offense had its ups and downs to start the season. Despite recording more than 300 yards of total offense in each of the first two weeks, the offense didn't look particularly well-oiled. Then, Baker Mayfield suffered an injury late in Week 3

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All of this affected Irving during the first month of the season. Through the first four weeks, he averaged 4.25 yards per carry, recording 238 yards on 56 attempts. That was below the level of production Tampa Bay has come to expect from him.

Over the last month, however, his production has improved significantly. In October, Irving rushed for 487 yards on 91 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. During that stretch, he delivered two particularly impressive performances.

The first came against the Dallas Cowboys. Irving rushed for 165 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown. While the performance was impressive, it wasn't necessarily surprising given Dallas' struggles defensively.

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons was the more surprising performance.

Irving carried the ball 27 times for 170 yards and a touchdown. What made this performance particularly impressive was Tampa Bay's inability to move the ball through the air. Mayfield finished with negative three passing yards in a game played in heavy rain.

Given Tampa Bay's struggles throwing the football, Atlanta's defense should have been able to focus its attention on stopping Irving. That didn't seem to matter, as he continued finding ways to move the ball.

Chicago's Run Defense Will Need to Be Ready

The Bears have been one of the NFL's best teams at stopping the run this season. And as we saw on Monday, the acquisition of Jeffery Simmons only helps.

Through eight games, Chicago's defense has only allowed an average of 86.8 rushing yards per game. That makes them the fourth-best rushing defense in the league.

Simmons' presence along the defensive front will create problems for Tampa Bay's rushing attack. His ability to occupy multiple blockers in the run game will give linebackers Devin Bush and T.J. Edwards more opportunities to flow freely toward the ball and make plays against Irving.

Simmons also showed just how dangerous he can be as a run defender in his first game with Chicago. If Tampa Bay manages to account for him with additional blockers, that could create opportunities for other members of the Bears' defensive front to make plays. If he gets a one-on-one matchup, he has the ability to disrupt Irving himself.

Prior to Simmons' arrival, the Bears defense had passed every other test against good rushing attacks. If they are able to slow down a red-hot Irving, then Chicago might have one of the most dangerous run defenses in the NFL. )