What’s on stage this month in our area

As the holiday season arrives, full of cool days and nights around the fireplace, it’s time once again to join your fellow revelers at some of the cornucopia of plays and musicals on stage this month in the DMV. As the pilgrims before us, you’ll be thankful you did.

Les Misérables, Olney Theatre Center, now through Jan. 31

The shot heard round the world! Just as they’re doing today, Parisian students took to the barricades 220 years ago to protest the struggles of the downtrodden and debased: the “miserables” in Victor Hugo’s epic novel. Olney inaugurates its $32 million renovation with this Broadway spectacle. Tickets at olneytheatre.org.

White Christmas, Toby’s Dinner Theatre, Nov. 6 to Jan. 10

The popular Paramount musical about a pair of WWII veterans who become a successful song-and-dance act transforms our favorite Columbia, Maryland, venue into a New England holiday wonderland. Irving Berlin wrote the snappy songs, and you can count on Toby’s to populate its stage with a torrent of talented terpsichores ready to fill the shoes of Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosie Clooney and Vera Ellen. Tickets at tobysdinnertheatre.com.

Cult of Love, Round House Theatre, Nov. 18 to Dec. 22

Call it counter-programming: a dysfunctional family gathers for the holidays to share prejudices, conflicting philosophies and all the angst you can store up from the last family get-together. It’s family Christmas fare if you’re related to the Kardashians. And yet, songs sung together around the hearth can heal a boatload of shipwrecks. Tickets at roundhousetheatre.org.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical, Imagination Stage, Nov. 21 to Jan. 3

The world’s most famous green menace is back in Bethesda in this musical adaptation of the baddie who threatened the nice folks of Whoville until he learned the true meaning of Christmas. Dr. Seuss’ popular story comes to colorful life in this holiday musical for the whole family. Tickets at imaginationstage.org.

Hundred Days, Keegan Theatre, now through Nov. 8

A new musical by folk-punk duet and downtown New York darlings The Bengsons examines the eponymous time frame in the lives of a newly minted couple contending with the fallout of earlier trauma on their budding romance. If you liked Once and/or enjoy Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers music, the Keegan is the place to be. Bradley Foster Smith and Kylie Clare Truby play the winsome, if sometimes over-the-top, lovers under Christina Coakley’s sure-handed direction. Lucia Lanave guides the onstage band through their paces with toe-tapping aplomb. Tickets at keegantheatre.com.

Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?, Arena Stage, now through Dec. 6

Ripped from the headlines — the 1950s, but could be today’s, sadly — this work of theatre verité shines the harshest of spotlights on the real-life tragedies visited upon some important American artists by the self-righteous monsters of the House Committee on Un-American Activities. Tickets at arenastage.org.

All the World’s a Stage, Signature Theatre, now through Dec. 20

Signature introduces Broadway composer Adam Gwon’s (Ordinary Days) new musical about a high school math teacher who coaches one of his students through a theater competition in their tightly wound small-town home. More than a few eyebrows are raised as teacher and student learn together how to cope with intolerance on their way to a mutual understanding. Tickets at sigtheatre.org.

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, NextStop Theatre, Nov. 5-29

The world of pro wrestling commands the spotlight in this satire by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz. At NextStop in Herndon, Macedonia “The Mace” Guerra is a gifted body slammer who gets paid to throw fights with less talented performers. Will he finally get fed up, say no más and take his rightful place in the contest? Tickets at nextstoptheatre.org.

My English Persian Kitchen, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Nov. 12 to Dec. 6

Produced by Mosaic in association with Solas Nua, this new play chronicles a woman’s journey from Iran, fleeing an abusive husband, to England and Belfast. Homesick, she turns to her mother’s recipes for solace and strength. Talk about immersive theater — in this one-woman show, the traditional Persian ash-e-reshteh (noodle soup) will be prepared onstage! Tickets at mosaictheater.org.

Hanukkah Spectacular, Woolly Mammoth, Nov. 14 to Dec. 13

The first filly to enter the paddock in this year’s holiday theatrical derby, this new piece drops us into the glass-walled pressure cooker of a New York City talent agency, where a group of Jewish artists is trying to create a smash hit about Hanukkah. Sounds silly except for one name on the title page: David Cromer, MacArthur Genius Grant honoree, Tony Award-winning director of The Band’s Visit and many on- and off-Broadway hits. Cromer is an impressive actor (his work on season one of Showtime’s “Billions” will make you weep). With Cromer at the helm, this could be special. Tickets at woollymammoth.net.

Wilderness Generation, Studio Theatre, Nov. 18 to Jan. 3

Four cousins gather at their grandmother’s house in Tidewater, Virginia, for a weekend of cleaning, packing and joking around. In the process, they uncover family secrets. This new comedy from James Ijames (Fat Ham) confronts family legacies and what to hold on to. Tickets at studiotheatre.org.

The Old Man and the Old Moon, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Nov. 19 to Dec. 13

The creatives behind Broadway’s recent Water for Elephants spin this fantastical, family-friendly musical about the lunar caretaker’s epic adventure to pursue his true love across the sea. Massive ships, flying sharks and an overstuffed hot air balloon figure in the Constellation Theatre production. Tickets at constellationtheatre.org.

A Christmas Carol, Ford’s Theatre, Nov. 19 to Dec. 31

This music-infused production captures the magic and joy of Dickens’ Yuletide classic, with all of your favorite characters as well as an oh-so-precious children’s ensemble that will melt your heart. D.C. favorite Craig Wallace returns to play Scrooge in this Ford’s Theatre tradition. Tickets at fords.org.

Mamma Mia, Broadway at the National, through Nov. 15

ABBA fans rejoice! The joyful jukebox musical and subsequent Meryl Streep film returns to the DMV on its 25th anniversary. Will Sophie find out who her real father is before she does or doesn’t get married? Who cares? Tickets at broadwayatthenational.com and (202) 628-6161.

Hell’s Kitchen, National Theatre, Nov. 24 to Dec. 6

The Broadway musical by and about 17- time Grammy winner Alicia Keys follows 17-year-old Ali, who’s trying to find her way in her rough New York City neighborhood. Raised by a single mother, the classically trained pianist found a musical mentor. Keys’ greatest hits and new songs carry the show, directed by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, who brought us Rent. Tickets at broadwayatthenational.com.

Mark Edelman is a playwright who loves writing about theater. He is a lifetime member of the Broadway League and a Tony voter. Catch his monthly podcast at onstagedmv.org.