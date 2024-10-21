Here's how you can enjoy the fall at Binder Park Zoo before it closes for the year

BATTLE CREEK — There's still time to visit Binder Park Zoo before its season ends for the year.

The last day of the season is Sunday, Oct. 27.

Admission rates

Adults: $17.75

Seniors (age 65+): $16.25

Children (age 2-10): $14.75

Children (under age 2): Free

Binder Park Zoo Members: Free with ID

Parking is $3 per vehicle, with zoo members parking for free

Military: 50% discount with military ID

AAA Member: 10% discount with ID

Hours

Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., last admission at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., last admission at 4:30 p.m.

Final weekend

Allie Stoddard, the zoo's marketing manager, said the final weekend has football and fall themed events.

The Harper Creek Marching Band will be performing Saturday, and guests are encouraged to show their teams spirit.

The lions and a snow leopard are also expected to be given pumpkins and help predict the winners of football games during the Harvest Day celebration Saturday.

Costumes are also allowed during the weekend, however Stoddard said regulations will be posted at binderparkzoo.org .

She also said guests should keep in mind the giraffes are weather sensitive and may be delayed on being out or kept inside if it is too cold. Stoddard said they can call the zoo office at (269) 979-1351 to see if the giraffes will be outside.

The zoo opened its 2024 season May 1.

