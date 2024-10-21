Open in App
    • The Battle Creek Enquirer

    Here's how you can enjoy the fall at Binder Park Zoo before it closes for the year

    By Liz Shepard, Battle Creek Enquirer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5Uph_0wFLQh2000

    BATTLE CREEK — There's still time to visit Binder Park Zoo before its season ends for the year.

    The last day of the season is Sunday, Oct. 27.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6VRk_0wFLQh2000

    Admission rates

    • Adults: $17.75
    • Seniors (age 65+): $16.25
    • Children (age 2-10): $14.75
    • Children (under age 2): Free
    • Binder Park Zoo Members: Free with ID
    • Parking is $3 per vehicle, with zoo members parking for free
    • Military: 50% discount with military ID
    • AAA Member: 10% discount with ID

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zvJx_0wFLQh2000

    Hours

    • Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., last admission at 3:30 p.m.
    • Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., last admission at 4:30 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcSIy_0wFLQh2000

    Final weekend

    Allie Stoddard, the zoo's marketing manager, said the final weekend has football and fall themed events.

    The Harper Creek Marching Band will be performing Saturday, and guests are encouraged to show their teams spirit.

    The lions and a snow leopard are also expected to be given pumpkins and help predict the winners of football games during the Harvest Day celebration Saturday.

    Costumes are also allowed during the weekend, however Stoddard said regulations will be posted at binderparkzoo.org .

    She also said guests should keep in mind the giraffes are weather sensitive and may be delayed on being out or kept inside if it is too cold. Stoddard said they can call the zoo office at (269) 979-1351 to see if the giraffes will be outside.

    The zoo opened its 2024 season May 1.

    This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Here's how you can enjoy the fall at Binder Park Zoo before it closes for the year

