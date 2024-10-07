We came up with our list of the top outside hitters among city/area high school volleyball teams in search of the B.O.B. - the Best Of Battle Creek.

Then we asked you for your opinion in our Battle Creek Enquirer poll.

After all the votes were in, you have given us your answer.

According to the readers of the Enquirer, the B.O.B. — the Best Of Battle Creek among outside hitters— is Camille Robinson of Harper Creek. Anya Rankin of Lakeview was second and Ellory Estes of Gull Lake was third in the voting.

MORE:

Top Outside Hitters in Volleyball in Battle Creek Area

Meet the winner:

Camille Robinson

School: Harper Creek

Class: Sophomore

Why she is on the list: Just a sophomore, Camille Robinson is a rising prospect and a standout for No. 1-ranked Harper Creek. With a powerful arm swing and explosive approach, she brings serious impact to every play. As a leader, she keeps the energy and level of play high at all times. Camille is also a strong defender, always finding a way to get a touch on the ball.

Return daily and vote early and often for who you think is the top player at each position in high school volleyball.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on X/Twitter @billbroderick

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Who is the best outside hitter in volleyball in Battle Creek area? Here is what you said