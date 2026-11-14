Bob Duffy, business co-chair of the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council, talks with Byron Brown, president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting, during a tour of Batavia Downs on Friday.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Bob Duffy said he had never been inside a casino until he toured Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel on Friday. He left convinced that the facility’s planned expansion deserves state support.

Duffy is president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and business co-chair of the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council. He said he does not vote on projects that come before the council, but he said Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. is making its case the right way.