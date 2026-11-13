File photo from incident on Otis Street, Batavia, the morning of Oct. 23.

Photo by Howard Owens.

David Jackson

A 37-year-old Batavia man accused of stabbing two people on the morning of Oct. 23 appeared in City Court on Friday, but the planned hearing on the evidence against him was delayed after Judge Durin Rogers learned that the case was presented to a grand jury on Thursday.

It was unknown at the time of the appearance by David Jackson whether the grand jury voted to indict Jackson.

When he was arrested, he was charged with one count of assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Jackson was represented by a public defender and was brought into the court in a wheelchair, sitting in it at the defense table during his brief appearance.

He is accused of stabbing Eddie L. Miles, Jr., 54, in the back with a knife, causing his lung to collapse. He also allegedly stabbed Zakara R. Jackson, 22, in the left leg and Elizabeth A. Lindner, 40, in the left forearm, causing large lacerations in both cases.

Police say the incident occurred in the early morning at 14 Otis Street.

Rogers scheduled a follow-up appearance for Jackson on Dec. 2 at 2:30. If an indictment is filed, the case will be transferred to County Court and the City Court appearance will be canceled.

Jackson remains in custody at the Genesee County Jail.