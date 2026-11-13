Two of Le Roy’s main roads will be resurfaced next spring as part of a $100 million statewide paving program announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The $2 million project covers State Route 5 (Main Street) within the Village of Le Roy. It also covers State Route 19 (Clay Street), from the south village line to Randall Road, in the town and village.

The work is part of the State Department of Transportation’s Harsh Winter Paving program, which will pave 643 lane miles across New York. The Le Roy project falls in the department’s Finger Lakes region, which received $15.87 million for 158 lane miles.

Hochul said New York’s roads face “challenging conditions from extreme weather in all seasons.” She said her administration has been “laser focused on creating a strong foundation for future economic growth in every region of the state.”

Work is scheduled to begin next spring.