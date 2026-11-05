Nearly $50,000 in pools up for grabs at Batavia Downs on Saturday

If you are looking for multiple opportunities for big payouts this weekend, look no further than Batavia Downs on Saturday (Nov. 7) night, as almost $50,000 in pools will be available to pay out for the right combinations in two featured wagers.

After no one hit the Pick Five at Batavia Downs on Thursday (Nov. 5), there is now a $5,032 carryover pool for that wager in the first race on Saturday (Nov. 7), and the management of Batavia Downs has announced that the pool will be guaranteed at $17,500 through the United States Trotting Association’s Strategic Wagering program. As part of that program, Trackmaster will provide free full past performance program pages that can be downloaded (when they become available) at handicapping.ustrotting.com.

The Pick Five at Batavia Downs is a 50-cent minimum wager that starts in Race 1 and runs through Race 5.

The Downs also has another big-money proposition on Saturday: a huge carryover of $31,158 in the Jackpot Super High Five pentafecta in the 12th race. That bet has a 20-cent minimum wager.

Post time for the first race on Saturday is at 5 p.m.

You can always download free full-card past performance programs for every live race at Batavia from The Downs’ website (bataviadownsgaming.com) under the “Live Racing” tab. You can also watch all the racing action live for free via the Batavia Downs Live Stream on YouTube.