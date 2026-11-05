Cummings drives five winners at Batavia Downs

Fox Valley Cayman

Photo by Wendy Lowery

Veteran reinsman Kevin Cummings hung five wins on his competition at Batavia Downs on Thursday (Nov. 5), and those “dubs” came throughout the night.

Cummings won the first race with Ramapo CCL (2:00.4, $34.90) and the nightcap with Fox Valley Cayman (1:56.2, $3.68). In between, he scored with Cold Road Soda (1:56.3, $4.78), Fly Delta (2:00, $6.86) and Star Pilot. Cummings also had one second and one third from his 10 drives, giving him a one-night UDR of .589.

Cummings’ win with Star Pilot was one of three co-featured $8,000 conditioned events slated for both gaits, his division being a trot. Star Pilot moved second-over at the half behind Rough Tuff Tested (Jim McNeight Jr.) before tipping off his cover in the lane to win by 1 1/4 lengths in 1:58.4. Star Pilot ($4.06) is owned by Harry Wortzman and trained by Shawn McDonough.

The other trot was won by Brookview Darius (Drew Monti), who led every step of the way before crossing the line first by a length in 1:58, which was a seasonal mark. Brookview Darius ($3.82) is owned by Friendship Stables and trained by Sheena Cohen.

Then the pace was won by Belmar (Shawn McDonough), who turned a three-wide move at three-quarters into a 1 1/2-length victory at the wire in 1:56.3. Belmar ($52.56) is owned by Keith Pinkowski and trained by Mihajlo Zdjelar Jr.

Shawn McDonough and Jim Graham each had two training wins.

Live racing will resume at Batavia Downs on Saturday (Nov. 7) at 5 p.m., and there will be a $5,032 carryover in the Pick Five wager in the first race with a $17,500 guaranteed pool through the United States Trotting Association’s Strategic Wagering Program and a $31,158 carryover in the Jackpot Super High Five pentafecta wager in the 12th race.

You can always download free full-card past performance programs for every live card of racing at Batavia Downs from the track’s website (bataviadownsgaming.com) under the “Live Racing” tab. You can also watch all races live for free on the Batavia Downs YouTube page.