Elba justice race may be decided in a couple of weeks

Someone will serve up to four years as an Elba Town Justice following Tuesday's election, but that person won't be known for a couple of more weeks.

With no one on the ballot as either a Republican or Democrat, all 21 votes went to a write-in candidate(s).

"This was a second justice position that was formerly held by Doug King, who resigned and neither major party endorsed a candidate, Genesee County Republican Election Commissioner Scott German said today. "The position had to be put on the ballot and that’s why it became a write in." the Board of Elections won’t know how many write-ins there are or who got the most votes until it recanvasses around Nov. 18.

"The person that receives the most write in votes does have the option to decline. Then the position will be declared vacant, and the Town Board can opt to appoint until the next general election," he said.