Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Batavian

    Photos: BHS 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees

    By Howard Owens,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OUEqD_0wEpsH4n00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyEXt_0wEpsH4n00
    Batavia High School's 2024 Hall of Fame inductees: Top row left to right: George Galliford, Ryan Darch, Robert Darch, Anthony Kasmarek
    Bottom row, left to right: Melissa Thurston, Nancy Arras (wife of late Peter Arras), Tricia Lewandowski, and Jennifer Adams Schuster.
    Photo by Howard Owens.

    Batavia High School inducted its Hall of Fame members for 2024 at Batavia Down on Saturday evening.

    Previously : Batavia Blue Devils induct 9 into Athletic Hall of Fame on October 19

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8n2v_0wEpsH4n00
    The 2003 hockey team: Top row, Jesse Catino, Paul Barton, Brennan Briggs, Kevin Zola, Charlie O’Geen, Nick Priolo, Kevin Wigton, Justin Kocent, Dave Martinez; Bottom row, John Kirkwood, Nate Korzelius, Tim Lutey, Matt Lutey.
    Photo by Howard Owens
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post25 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    'Father Knows Best' Star Billy Gray Once Played Detective in Failed 'Peter Gunn' Pilot Springboard
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Army, Navy and Marines Recent Rash of Senior Enlisted Leadership Firings
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily24 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Christopher Pettiet: 24 Years After the Tragic Death of a Good Soul
    Herbie J Pilato2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy