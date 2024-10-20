Photos: BHS 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees

Batavia High School's 2024 Hall of Fame inductees: Top row left to right: George Galliford, Ryan Darch, Robert Darch, Anthony Kasmarek

Bottom row, left to right: Melissa Thurston, Nancy Arras (wife of late Peter Arras), Tricia Lewandowski, and Jennifer Adams Schuster.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Batavia High School inducted its Hall of Fame members for 2024 at Batavia Down on Saturday evening.

