Alexander proves itself a tough opponent for OAE with 47-14 win

On Thursday at Genesee Community College against Oakfield-Alabama Elba, the Alexander Trojans started hot and keep the heat through all four quarters of football for a 47-14 win.

The Trojans drove down the field with their opening possession, capping the drive with a TD run from Junior Kingston Woods from three yards out.

A stout defense gave the Trojans their second possession soon after and Brody Heckman tossed a 12-yard TD pass to Duke Snyder. With a two-point conversion, Alexander led 14-0.

On its next possession, OAE put together a drive of its own to make the score 14-7, but Alexander answered with a 92-yard kickoff return by Kingston Woods.

Four minutes later, Damien Hale sprung loose and scored on a run up the middle from 17 yards out. Melissa Sawyer's kick was good, notching the score at 28-7 into the half.

In the third, Ryder Reichert scored from three yards out, extending the lead to 34-7.

OAE put together another drive of its own, making it 34-14.

Early in the fourth Heckman, ran a keeper from nine yards out for a TD and Sawyer's kick was good 41-14.

Later in the fourth, Hale scored on a 35-yard run that included braking four tackles, wrapping up the scoring at 47-14.

For Alexander, Sean Pietrzkowski led the Trojan Defense with seven tackles and two tackles for a loss. Mason Snyder had six tackles and two tackles for a loss. Damien Hale and Ryder Reichert each recorded QB sacks.

For OAE Brayden Jachimowicz was 10-22 passing for 83 yards and two TDs, five yards to Hunter Tabolski, and 15 yards to Brendan Porey. Avery Watterson had 10 tackles. Jack Cianfrini had nine tackles. Dominic West had eight tackles.

"Hats off to Alexander for a physical game," said OAE coach Tyler Winters. "We will look to use the remaining weeks of the season to learn how to play tough football against tough opponents. If we can take care of business the rest of the way, we hope to set ourselves up for a chance to still get to where we want to go."

Alexander is now 6-1 on the season, and OAE is 4-3.

Photos by Debra Reilly