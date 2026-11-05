61-Year-Old Man Arrested After Armed Home Burglary on Bexar County's North Side

Henry Walter Chapman III>

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A 61-year-old man has been arrested after investigators say he entered a home on Bexar County's North Side armed with a knife and threatened a resident he did not know.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Henry Walter Chapman III, 61, who was taken into custody Monday, November 2, 2026, in connection with the October 12 incident.

According to investigators, Chapman entered a residence on the North Side of Bexar County while carrying a knife.

Once inside, he threatened a resident, causing the person to fear for their safety.

The victims told investigators they did not know Chapman before the incident.

Following an investigation, sheriff's deputies identified Chapman as the suspect and obtained a felony arrest warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

On November 2, deputies located Chapman on the North Side of Bexar County and arrested him without incident.

He was transported to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, where he was booked on the felony burglary charge.