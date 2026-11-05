San Antonio Teen Sentenced to 50 Years for Fatally Shooting Man Through Door During Dispute

JayRobert Rangel>

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An 18-year-old who was just 16 when he fatally shot a man through the back door of a home in 2024 has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after being tried as an adult.

JayRobert Rangel, 18, received the sentence Wednesday afternoon, November 4, 2026, for the murder of Ramiro Alvarado, who was killed during a confrontation involving a group of teenagers and a dispute with someone else.

A jury convicted Rangel of murder and six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon approximately two months before his sentencing.

A judge had previously certified Rangel to stand trial as an adult because of the severity of the offense.

In addition to the 50-year murder sentence, Rangel received a 20-year sentence for the aggravated assault convictions. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will serve them at the same time.

Teen Opened Fire as Family Tried to Escape Through Back Door

According to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, the shooting occurred in December 2024 when Rangel and a group of friends arrived at a residence where Alvarado was spending time with his girlfriend.

The group had an ongoing dispute with the girlfriend's brother, who was their intended target.

When the group arrived, its members began shouting threats and displaying weapons.

As the confrontation escalated, surveillance footage captured Rangel running down the street and entering an alley behind the residence.

Inside the home, Alvarado, his girlfriend and her family attempted to escape through the back door.

Rangel fired several shots through the door as they tried to flee.

One of the bullets struck Alvarado in the heart, killing him.

Although the confrontation stemmed from a dispute involving the girlfriend's brother, Alvarado was the person fatally wounded.

Prosecutors Secure Murder and Six Aggravated Assault Convictions

Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Jennifer McDaniel and Stephanie Halstead of the Bexar County District Attorney's Juvenile Division prosecuted the case.

The prosecution team also included Victim Advocate Priscilla Rodriguez-Dobratz and Investigator Mark Contreras.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales praised the prosecutors following Rangel's sentencing.

“I want to commend the dedication and diligence of the prosecution team throughout this case,” Gonzales said.

“Serious crimes demand serious accountability, and this case’s outcome reflects our deep commitment to upholding the rule of law, no matter the age of the offender.”