San Antonio Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Stabbing Estranged Wife More Than 30 Times

James Mendoza>

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A San Antonio man who lured his estranged wife to their former home and stabbed her more than 30 times has been sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

James Mendoza received the life sentence Friday, October 30, 2026, after jurors in Bexar County's 227th District Court found him responsible for the killing of Stephanie Mendoza.

The murder occurred August 13, 2024, when prosecutors said James Mendoza lured his estranged wife to the home they had previously shared and attacked her with a knife.

Later that night, Stephanie's daughter went to the residence to check on her mother.

She discovered Stephanie lying face down and unresponsive. Investigators determined that she had suffered more than 30 stab wounds.

James Mendoza was subsequently taken into police custody.

Prosecutors Used Forensic Evidence to Prove Husband Committed Murder

During the trial, Mendoza's defense attorneys argued that someone else was responsible for Stephanie's death.

Prosecutors challenged that claim with witness testimony and forensic evidence linking Mendoza to the attack.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, the evidence established that Mendoza committed the stabbing and was the only person present at the time of the offense.

Jurors ultimately sentenced him to life in prison.

The prosecution was led by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Ashley Jones and Alexandria Boggess of the district attorney's Family Violence Division.

Victim Advocate Franceska Alford and Investigator Sheila Sorola also assisted with the case.

Bexar County District Attorney Responds to Life Sentence

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales praised the prosecution team following the sentencing.

“This sentencing is a true reflection of our prosecution team’s resolve and integrity in trying this case, and we are extremely proud of their diligent efforts,” Gonzales said.

“We also sincerely thank the jurors for their thoughtful deliberation and steadfast commitment to ensuring justice was served today.”