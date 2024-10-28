New security upgrades are slated for the Carroll County Courthouse Annex in Westminster.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners approved Thursday to submit a grant to Maryland’s Administrative Office of the Courts, Maryland’s central support agency for the state’s judicial branch, in the amount of $86,679.72. The approval also allows the acceptance of the funding.

“This grant application contemplates that the entire cost of the security upgrades would be (paid) by the Administrative Office of the Courts and there would be no cost to the county,” Fred Hecker, administrative judge for the Carroll County Circuit Court said.

District 2 Commissioners’ President Ken Kiler said he took a tour of the courthouse last year and saw security things that needed to be addressed.

“These are all things you’ve been trying to address, and this is the opportunity,” Kiler said.

Hecker said in light of the October 2023 shooting death of Washington County Circuit Judge Andrew Wilkinson, the state has been assessing security measures in courthouses across Maryland.

“They did an assessment of each courthouse,” he said. “They came out and assessed our courthouse, and I have to say that at the state level, the security office was very impressed with a lot of the security features that we have in the Circuit Court for Carroll County.

“But there’s always room for improvement,” he said. “So, when we see a need that needs to be identified we try to address it. Hopefully, the state will see it that way as well.”

On Oct. 19, 2023, authorities say Pedro Argote, 49, was angry about losing custody of his children when he shot and killed Wilkinson in his driveway. Hours earlier, Wilkinson had presided over a hearing in which Argote’s wife and daughter delivered emotional testimony about the abuse he inflicted upon them for years. Argote was not present at the hearing, which concluded with Wilkinson ruling against him and awarding his wife sole custody of their four children.

Law enforcement launched a search for Argote almost immediately after the shooting. They discovered his SUV near a wooded area in Williamsport, about 8 miles southwest of Hagerstown, where the judge was shot. Argote’s body was later found in the wooded area.

The 2025 Courthouse Security Funding and Acceptance of Award will fund the following six security upgrades.

Main Door hardware replacement and upgrades

Hallway cameras outside of the judges’ chambers

Installation of controlled access for Courtroom 2’s jury deliberation room

Installation of 10 panic buttons

Installation of controlled access for three judges’ doors

Relocation of wall and glass in the clerk’s office

Last October, commissioners approved a $25,071.16 grant application to the Administrative Office of the Courts to pay for one handheld radio system and two panic buttons to be used in the annex’s wedding ceremony room in the event of an emergency. This was intended to allow the bailiffs to better communicate with each other.

The Courthouse Annex is at 55 N. Court St., and houses five circuit courtrooms, the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Register of Wills, the Clerk’s Office and the Land Records & Licensing Department.

Have a news tip? Contact Sherry Greenfield at sgreenfield@baltsun.com , 240-315-7029 and @sherrygreenfie9 on X.