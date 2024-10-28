Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Baltimore Sun

    Ex-Baltimore Police officer shot by day care owner wife to stand trial on child sex abuse charges this week

    By Cassidy Jensen, Baltimore Sun,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31W9UR_0wP8YAPL00
    The Lil Kidz Kastle day care center was closed shortly after the shooting and the sexual abuse allegations came to light. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

    More than two years ago, James Weems Jr.’s wife shot him in a Washington, D.C., hotel room.

    Now, the 59-year-old former Baltimore Police officer charged with sexually abusing children who attended the Owings Mills day care run by his wife, Shanteari Weems, faces his own trial this week in Baltimore County.

    The dramatic July 2022 shooting at the D.C. hotel formerly known as the Mandarin Oriental happened shortly after a mother approached Shanteari Weems in the parking lot of Lil Kidz Kastle and told her James Weems had molested the woman’s child in the center’s van.

    Shanteari Weems, sentenced last year to four years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a license, is scheduled to testify for the prosecution, according to court records. She will be detained at Baltimore County Detention Center during the trial before she returns to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, where she is serving her sentence.

    The two indictments for James Weems — one with additional charges added later — list 33 counts that include second-degree rape, sex abuse of a minor and other offenses related to four children. Weems had worked as a van driver for the center. He retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005.

    Baltimore County Deputy State’s Attorney Lisa Dever said in a 2023 bail review hearing that prosecutors would proceed only on 10 counts related to one girl so that the other children wouldn’t be forced to testify.

    Jury selection in the trial, expected to last five days, is scheduled to begin Monday.

    Weems’ attorney Thomas Pavlinic declined to comment last week on the case.

    During Shanteari Weems’ February 2023 sentencing in D.C. Superior Court, she said she regretted not letting the justice system handle the abuse allegations. Police found a notebook in the hotel room with handwritten notes reading “I’m going to shoot” him “but not kill him” and “I want these kids to get justice,” according to court records.

    “I bear so much guilt that the person I chose to love and trust turned out to be the one the kids needed protection from,” she said during her sentencing. “However, I know that doesn’t justify my actions and I shouldn’t have taken matters into my own hands.”

    The day care center’s license was suspended in July 2022, according to a letter from the Maryland State Department of Education’s Office of Child Care to parents.

    A database from the state education department’s Division of Early Childhood previously listed reports showing inspectors had found issues like missing information on forms and improper staffing ratios between 2019 and 2022, which were mostly corrected.

    That state search tool no longer lists Lil Kidz Kastle. A different day care center, Legacy Child Development Center, now occupies its former Owings Mills location, according to an employee who answered the phone there last week.

    Meanwhile, James Weems’ trial has been postponed multiple times over the past two years.

    A judge ordered him released on pretrial home detention last October, after his attorneys argued that he wasn’t receiving appropriate medical care in the Towson jail for his shooting injuries. He was shot in the neck and leg, and required the use of a walker at one point.

    Defense attorneys and prosecutors have sparred in court filings over evidence, including the contents of a Samsung phone and an iPad.

    Weems is charged with displaying obscene material to a minor, according to the indictment, and prosecutors have said the girl Weems is accused of abusing told a relative that he had shown her a pornography site. The state also has said Weems watched pornography in the van while waiting to pick the children up.

    In recent filings, attorneys went back and forth over the data extracted from those electronic devices. In the filings, the defense’s forensic expert said the evidence wasn’t sufficient for his analysis because of the records’ format.

    Weems’ attorneys, Pavlinic and Thomas T. McDowell, argued that the trial should be postponed again to give them more time to prepare, a motion that a judge denied last week.

    Have a news tip? Contact Cassidy Jensen at cjensen@baltsun.com , 443-515-2165 and x.com/@cassidymjensen .

    Related Search

    Child sex abusePolice misconductViolent crimeBaltimore police departmentBaltimore CountySexual abuse

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham13 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy