Jo-Ann M. Weber, co-founder of Parkville roadside market, dies

Jo-Ann M. Weber, the co-founder of her family’s Parkville roadside market, died of complications from an infection on Oct. 17 at St. Joseph’s University of Maryland Medical Center. She was 77 and lived at the family’s Baltimore County farm.

Born in Ellicott City, she was the daughter of Jean Mullican, a steamfitter, and his wife, Maxine Rice, who worked in a bank. She was the fifth of six children. She attended St. Paul School and was a 1965 graduate of Howard High School.

She met her future husband, Stephen L. Weber, while they attended 4-H events. They married in 1970. He is the third-generation owner of Weber’s Cider Mill Farm in Parkville. The family once raised chickens and sold produce to Baltimore markets. For the past 50 years, the Weber family sold apples, homemade cider, and produce, as well as preserves and baked goods.

She graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park with a degree in elementary education. She taught at Red House Run Elementary School and earned a master’s degree in elementary education from the Johns Hopkins University.

After the birth of their second child, Mrs. Weber left teaching to raise her children and support the family’s farming operation. She became the market manager and placed the ads for the business, which is traditionally busiest during the autumn.

“She orchestrated the ins and outs of daily business. She worked hard and did the research to make it a successful business,” said her daughter, Sara Herweck. “She was enthusiastic, conscientious and kind. She worked well with customers and encouraged the teenagers she hired. She was a mentor and role model.”

Mrs. Weber hired scores of part-time workers from Loch Raven and Parkville senior high schools.

She retired in 2020 to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Weber also had been involved with the PTSA at Pine Grove Elementary and Middle Schools and Loch Raven High School.

She toured Australia, New Zealand, Italy and other countries to observe agricultural businesses related to fruit production.

Mrs. Weber was a past president of the Maryland Direct Farm Market Association and served on the board of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation. She was a member of the Road Runners Club and competed in the old Lady Equitable Race.

Survivors include her husband, Stephen L. Weber; three daughters, Amy Weber, of Baltimore, Sara Herweck, of Rising Sun, and Kathryn W. Poe, of Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania; a son, Stephen “Jake” L. Weber Jr., of Timonium; two sisters, Jeannie Rooney, of Columbia, and Judy Weiss, of Conroe, Texas; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Dec. 14 at Weber’s Farm.