Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top players and performances (Oct. 21-26)

Each week, the Carroll County Times highlights a Team of the Week, five standout players and top statistical performances.

Team of the Week

Liberty football

The Lions moved into first place in Carroll County, going to Westminster and beating the Owls, 17-7 . Quarterback Chase Miller had a big night, throwing touchdown passes to David Akinboye and Kevin Poole as Liberty handed Westminster its first county loss.

Liberty bounced back from a loss the week before to South Carroll. It improves to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference. The Lions can wrap up the league championship with a win Friday over neighboring rival Century.

Honorable mentions

Century cross country: The Knights swept the Carroll County championships , winning both the boys and girls team titles, and having both varsity individual champions.

Century had four of the top five individuals finishers in the girls race. Their total of 34 points was far ahead of second-place Westminster (79). In the boys race, the Knights beat out Liberty, 57-70.

South Carroll volleyball : The Cavaliers concluded an unbeaten regular season with three county wins, topping Winters Mill, Liberty and Francis Scott Key. They finish the regular season 14-0, 12-0 in county play.

5-star players

Taylor Colson, Century, girls cross country: The sophomore made it 2-for-2 in county titles, but after winning by more than a minute a year ago, she weathered a challenge from Manchester Valley’s Liz Szybalski to win in 20:23.61.

Ryan Hartranft, Century, boys cross country: Hartranft won his second straight county championship, pulling away from Liberty’s Greg Schellberg in the second half of the race to win in 16:32.18.

Carroll County cross country championships | VIDEO

Aubrey Geist, Century, field hockey: Geist scored the winning goal in double overtime as the Knights beat defending Class 1A state champion South Carroll in the 1A West Region I semifinals.

Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, volleyball: Troy has been a consistent offensive force all season for the Mavericks. She excelled at the serving line this week. She had 12 aces Monday in a nonconference win over Harford Tech, the most in the county this season, then served eight aces Tuesday against FSK.

Austin Denning, Winters Mill, football: The Falcons quarterback had a career night in Friday’s win over Manchester Valley, throwing for three touchdowns and running for two in a 45-20 victory.

Top performances

Volleyball

Most kills in a match

(Number of sets in parentheses)

20 — Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Oct. 21 vs. Winters Mill (4)

16 — Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Oct. 22 vs. Liberty (3)

13 — Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 22 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

12 — Emily Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 21 vs. Harford Tech (3)

12 — Emme Powers, LIberty, Oct. 22 vs. South Carroll (3)

12 — Emme Powers, Liberty, Oct. 24 vs. Century (4)

Most assists in a match

33 — Pia White, South Carroll, Oct. 22 vs. Liberty (3)

30 — Carly Figueira, Manchester Valley, Oct. 21 vs. Harford Tech (3)

26 — Pia White, South Carroll, Oct. 21 vs. Winters Mill (4)

25 — Paige Rubin, Liberty, Oct. 22 vs. Century (4)

Most digs in a match

18 — Corinne Zepp, Century, Oct. 22 vs. Westminster (4)

13 — Corinne Zepp, Century, Oct. 24 vs. Liberty (4)

12 — Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Oct. 21 vs. Winters Mill (4)

Most aces in a match

12 — Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 21 vs. Harford Tech (3)

8 — Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 22 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

7 — Corinne Zepp, Century, Oct. 24 vs. Liberty (4)

6 — Carly Figueira, Manchester Valley, Oct. 22 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

5 — Lily Baker, Liberty, Oct. 24 vs. Century (4)

5 — Abhi Yadlapalli, Century, Oct. 24 vs. Liberty (4)

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

2 — Matt Sozio, Liberty, Oct. 23 vs. Loch Raven

2 — Justin Rudo, Gerstell, Oct. 25 vs. Indian Creek

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

3 — Ella Boyce, South Carroll, Oct. 23 vs. Francis Scott Key

3 — Hannah DeVincent, Liberty, Oct. 25 vs. Carver A&T

2 — Hannah Neske, Winters Mill, Oct. 23 vs. Williamsport

2 — Jennifer Vasquez, Westminster, Oct 23 vs. South Hagerstown

2 — Kenley Kalbaugh, South Carroll, Oct. 25 vs. Western Tech

2 — Marisa Ossinger, South Carroll, Oct. 25 vs. Western Tech

Field hockey

Most goals in a game

3 — Barb Guest, Manchester Valley, Oct. 24 vs. Winters Mill

2 — Jena Stambaugh, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 24 vs. Liberty

2 — Shelby Wurzburger, Manchester Valley, Oct. 24 vs. Winters Mill

2 — Ally Zour, Manchester Valley, Oct. 24 vs. Winters Mill

