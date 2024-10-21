Maryland lawmakers want school policy changes after teen’s attempted murder charges not disclosed

Aug. 26, 2024: State Superintendent of Schools, Carey M. Wright, Ed.D. Paul W. Gillespie/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Lawmakers want the state superintendent of schools to implement policy changes regarding the sharing of students’ criminal records after one Howard County high school student was charged with murder while he was being electronically monitored for an earlier attempted murder charge in Anne Arundel County.

“We recognize that the judicial process is still underway,” Del. Courtney Watson and state Sens. Katie Fry Hester and Clarence Lam, all Howard County Democrats, wrote in a letter to Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright on Monday. “However, what has already been publicly disclosed, including unacceptable gaps in communication among school systems, is extremely concerning.”

The legislators are asking Wright to update State Board of Education regulations to require that each of Maryland’s 24 public school jurisdictions forward all relevant criminal report records when students transfer, or if they have transferred within the past year and have been charged with a criminal offense.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old Howard High School student was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Kendrick McLellan, 26, who was found dead inside a car in a Columbia office building parking lot. The teen was arrested on school grounds with a ghost gun in his backpack. He was under Department of Juvenile Services supervision via electronic monitoring for separate attempted murder charges in Anne Arundel County.

According to representatives from Howard High School, Howard County Public School officials were not made aware of the student’s previous attempted murder charges ahead of his most recent arrest.

Watson, Hester and Lam are also asking that this information be shared if students transfer schools while they have criminal court cases pending or after they have been convicted or adjudicated, and that existing systems of information sharing between school systems be reviewed.

Under state law, police must report to principals and local superintendents when students are charged with certain crimes, including firearms offenses, illegal drug activity, arson, gang activity, car theft, burglary, animal cruelty and crimes of violence as defined under Maryland’s criminal code, like murder.

But under state regulations, local superintendents are not required — though they have permission — to share information regarding reportable offenses if a student transfers schools.

“In this case, the lack of information sharing meant that the HCPSS superintendent was not fully apprised before he made decisions about the placement of the student such as how and where to educate the student, as well as any necessary safety planning for the school community,” the lawmakers wrote.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun on Monday, Lam called the non-mandated record sharing between jurisdictions a “loophole.” Asked if he could foresee a lawmaker sponsoring a bill during the legislative session to make the fix, he said calling for a regulatory change is faster.

“Sure, you could certainly put that into statute,” Lam said, but it will take much longer because the legislature is not currently in session, and a regulation from the education department still implements the full force of the policy.

In their letter, Watson, Hester and Lam also pointed to recently passed juvenile justice legislation that mandates that the Governor’s Office of Children ensure that there is one overarching entity that tracks children who interact with multiple government agencies.

The Department of Juvenile Services also implemented new policies earlier this month requiring that children who have been accused of a violent crime but are not being detained be electronically monitored, and children who have been charged with a violent crime and are being electronically monitored be detained.

“While we continue to work with DJS to implement reforms and policies to keep our communities safe, there is also immediate action the State Department of Education should take,” Watson, Hester and Lam wrote.

In a statement to The Sun on Monday, Wright said that the State Department of Education is “taking steps to implement” the recommendations to reform regulations, and is “looking into all applicable laws and regulations to ensure all school leaders have the necessary information to make decisions that protect school communities.”

“Schools must be safe teaching, learning and working environments for all,” said Wright. “School systems must consider carefully the threat posed to the entire school community by individuals who are accused of criminally violent acts. I trust our district and school leaders to make the right decisions when they have the necessary information.”

Critics of Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vincent Schiraldi have issued new calls for his removal following the Howard High School student’s first-degree murder charge.

“In February 2023, every Republican Senator voted against Mr. Schiraldi’s nomination both in the Senate Executive Nominations Committee and on the Senate Floor,” the state Senate Republican Caucus wrote in a letter to Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat who appointed Schiraldi, last week. “At that time, we knew he and his philosophies were not the right fit for Maryland, and unfortunately, we have been proven right.”

Speaking with news outlets Friday, Schiraldi said that people “have a right to feel safe in their home communities.”

“I’m never gonna sort of pushback on communities that are angry because they feel unsafe. My job is to make it safer, and I’ll stay in this job as long as I’m allowed to ,” Schiarldi said. “I want those community members who are calling for my resignation to feel safe.”

