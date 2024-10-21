Open in App
    • The Baltimore Sun

    Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top players and performances (Oct. 14-19)

    By Anthony Maluso, Baltimore Sun,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKrJV_0wFOCXeX00
    With his goalie out of position, Century's Chase Peterson, makes a kick save with his left foot on a shot on the open net in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys soccer at Century High School. Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun/TNS

    Each week, the Carroll County Times highlights a Team of the Week, five standout players and top statistical performances.

    Team of the Week

    Century boys soccer

    The Knights had a winner-take-all game Tuesday against Liberty for the county championship, and they came through in the biggest game of the year up to this point. A strong defensive effort shut out the high-powered Lions offense and Steven Osorto scored the only goal as Century beat Liberty, 1-0 , and earned the county championship.

    Since a nonconference loss to C. Milton Wright on Sept. 20, Century has won seven straight games, outscoring opponents by a combined 27-3 over that stretch.

    Honorable mentions

    South Carroll golf: The Cavaliers are rolling as they get set to defend their Class 2A/1A state championship next week. They won the county championship on Thursday by 18 shots over Manchester Valley.

    Century girls soccer: Much like the boys team, the girls defeated Liberty on Tuesday, also 1-0. They followed up with a win over Winters Mill to seal an unbeaten, unscored-upon run through the county and to the championship .

    South Carroll football: The Cavaliers reveled in their role of spoiler this week, handing Liberty its first league loss with a thrilling 34-28 overtime victory .

    5-star players

    Patrick Carl, South Carroll, golf: Carl, fresh off winning the District 1 championship last week, won the Carroll County championship on Thursday. Carl and teammate Josh Vendemia each shot a day-best 76. Carl then bested Vendemia in a playoff to win the individual crown.

    Bella Coccio, Century, girls soccer: Coccio provided the only goal in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Liberty to lock up the county championship for the Knights. She also scored the next day in a win over Winters Mill, giving her seven goals for the season.

    Steven Osorto, Century, boys soccer: Osorto has only one goal this season for the Knights but it was the biggest of the year. He put home a corner kick in the first half that stood as the difference in Tuesday’s win over Liberty that determined the county champion.

    Pia White, South Carroll, volleyball: White has been a spark plug for the Cavaliers offense as they’ve rolled to an unbeaten county record. This week, White tossed up 27 assists in a three-set win over Century on Monday. On Thursday, she recorded 11 aces and served a string of 19 straight points in one stretch in a nonconference sweep over Walkersville.

    Anthony Rodrigues, South Carroll, football: Rodrigues was a workhorse running back for the Cavaliers in their upset Friday over Liberty. Rodrigues rushed for two touchdowns including the game-winning touchdown run from 10 yards out in overtime.

    Top performances

    Volleyball

    Most kills in a match

    (Number of sets in parentheses)

    16 — Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

    15 — Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 17 vs. Century (3)

    14 — Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

    12 — Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Oct. 17 vs. Walkersville (3)

    Most assists in a match

    32 — Pia White, South Carroll, Oct. 17 vs. Walkersville (3)

    30 — Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Oct. 17 vs. Century (3)

    27 — Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

    27 — Pia White, South Carroll, Oct. 14 vs. Century (3)

    20 — Paige Rubin, Liberty, Oct. 15 vs. Winters Mill (3)

    Most digs in a match

    20 — Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

    18 — Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

    13 — Leah Esmond, Liberty, Oct. 15 vs. Winters Mill (3)

    12 — Corinne Zepp, Century, Oct. 17 vs. Manchester Valley (3)

    11 — Haley Frazier, South Carroll, Oct. 14 vs. Century (3)

    Most aces in a match

    11 — Pia White, South Carroll, Oct. 17 vs. Walkersville (3)

    6 — Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

    5 — Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

    Boys soccer

    Most goals in a game

    2 — Justin Rudo, Gerstell, Oct. 14 vs. Catoctin

    2 — Justin Rudo, Gerstell, Oct. 16 vs. Severn

    2 — Troy DeFoor, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 17 vs. Catoctin

    2 — Nick McGhin, Century, Oct. 17 vs. Oakdale

    2 — Lucas Britos, Liberty, Oct. 18 vs. Urbana

    2 — Evan Myers, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 18 vs. Smithsburg

    Girls soccer

    Most goals in a game

    3 — Hannah DeVincent, Liberty, Oct. 17 vs. Boonsboro

    3 — Abby Rieger, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 17 vs. Catoctin

    3 — Bryce Sarver, Liberty, Oct. 17 vs. Boonsboro

    2 — Ella Boyce, South Carroll, Oct. 17 vs. Walkersville

    2 — Camryn Gillis, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 17 vs. Catoctin

    2 — Abby Rieger, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 18 vs. Smithsburg

    Field hockey

    Most goals in a game

    3 — Claire Kim, Liberty, Oct. 14 vs. Winters Mill

    2 — Sophie Baer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 16 vs. Middletown

    2 — Lily Brookhart, Manchester Valley, Oct. 17 vs. Linganore

    2 — Stevie Schultz, Westminster, Oct. 17 vs. Dulaney

    Have a news tip? Contact Anthony Maluso at amaluso@baltsun.com , 567-230-6024, x.com/TonySunSports and instagram.com/TonySunSports .

    Stats and performances are compiled from game reports submitted nightly by county coaches. Coaches are encouraged to submit results after all games to mdscores@baltsun.com , sports editor Anthony Maluso and county beat reporter Tim Dashiell .

