Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top players and performances (Oct. 14-19)
By Anthony Maluso, Baltimore Sun,
2 days ago
Each week, the Carroll County Times highlights a Team of the Week, five standout players and top statistical performances.
Team of the Week
Century boys soccer
The Knights had a winner-take-all game Tuesday against Liberty for the county championship, and they came through in the biggest game of the year up to this point. A strong defensive effort shut out the high-powered Lions offense and Steven Osorto scored the only goal as Century beat Liberty, 1-0 , and earned the county championship.
Since a nonconference loss to C. Milton Wright on Sept. 20, Century has won seven straight games, outscoring opponents by a combined 27-3 over that stretch.
Honorable mentions
South Carroll golf: The Cavaliers are rolling as they get set to defend their Class 2A/1A state championship next week. They won the county championship on Thursday by 18 shots over Manchester Valley.
South Carroll football: The Cavaliers reveled in their role of spoiler this week, handing Liberty its first league loss with a thrilling 34-28 overtime victory .
5-star players
Patrick Carl, South Carroll, golf: Carl, fresh off winning the District 1 championship last week, won the Carroll County championship on Thursday. Carl and teammate Josh Vendemia each shot a day-best 76. Carl then bested Vendemia in a playoff to win the individual crown.
Bella Coccio, Century, girls soccer: Coccio provided the only goal in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Liberty to lock up the county championship for the Knights. She also scored the next day in a win over Winters Mill, giving her seven goals for the season.
Steven Osorto, Century, boys soccer: Osorto has only one goal this season for the Knights but it was the biggest of the year. He put home a corner kick in the first half that stood as the difference in Tuesday’s win over Liberty that determined the county champion.
Pia White, South Carroll, volleyball: White has been a spark plug for the Cavaliers offense as they’ve rolled to an unbeaten county record. This week, White tossed up 27 assists in a three-set win over Century on Monday. On Thursday, she recorded 11 aces and served a string of 19 straight points in one stretch in a nonconference sweep over Walkersville.
Anthony Rodrigues, South Carroll, football: Rodrigues was a workhorse running back for the Cavaliers in their upset Friday over Liberty. Rodrigues rushed for two touchdowns including the game-winning touchdown run from 10 yards out in overtime.
Top performances
Volleyball
Most kills in a match
(Number of sets in parentheses)
16 — Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)
15 — Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 17 vs. Century (3)
14 — Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)
12 — Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Oct. 17 vs. Walkersville (3)
Most assists in a match
32 — Pia White, South Carroll, Oct. 17 vs. Walkersville (3)
30 — Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Oct. 17 vs. Century (3)
27 — Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)
27 — Pia White, South Carroll, Oct. 14 vs. Century (3)
