Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top players and performances (Oct. 14-19)

With his goalie out of position, Century's Chase Peterson, makes a kick save with his left foot on a shot on the open net in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys soccer at Century High School. Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Each week, the Carroll County Times highlights a Team of the Week, five standout players and top statistical performances.

Team of the Week

Century boys soccer

The Knights had a winner-take-all game Tuesday against Liberty for the county championship, and they came through in the biggest game of the year up to this point. A strong defensive effort shut out the high-powered Lions offense and Steven Osorto scored the only goal as Century beat Liberty, 1-0 , and earned the county championship.

Since a nonconference loss to C. Milton Wright on Sept. 20, Century has won seven straight games, outscoring opponents by a combined 27-3 over that stretch.

Honorable mentions

South Carroll golf: The Cavaliers are rolling as they get set to defend their Class 2A/1A state championship next week. They won the county championship on Thursday by 18 shots over Manchester Valley.

Century girls soccer: Much like the boys team, the girls defeated Liberty on Tuesday, also 1-0. They followed up with a win over Winters Mill to seal an unbeaten, unscored-upon run through the county and to the championship .

South Carroll football: The Cavaliers reveled in their role of spoiler this week, handing Liberty its first league loss with a thrilling 34-28 overtime victory .

5-star players

Patrick Carl, South Carroll, golf: Carl, fresh off winning the District 1 championship last week, won the Carroll County championship on Thursday. Carl and teammate Josh Vendemia each shot a day-best 76. Carl then bested Vendemia in a playoff to win the individual crown.

Bella Coccio, Century, girls soccer: Coccio provided the only goal in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Liberty to lock up the county championship for the Knights. She also scored the next day in a win over Winters Mill, giving her seven goals for the season.

Steven Osorto, Century, boys soccer: Osorto has only one goal this season for the Knights but it was the biggest of the year. He put home a corner kick in the first half that stood as the difference in Tuesday’s win over Liberty that determined the county champion.

Pia White, South Carroll, volleyball: White has been a spark plug for the Cavaliers offense as they’ve rolled to an unbeaten county record. This week, White tossed up 27 assists in a three-set win over Century on Monday. On Thursday, she recorded 11 aces and served a string of 19 straight points in one stretch in a nonconference sweep over Walkersville.

Anthony Rodrigues, South Carroll, football: Rodrigues was a workhorse running back for the Cavaliers in their upset Friday over Liberty. Rodrigues rushed for two touchdowns including the game-winning touchdown run from 10 yards out in overtime.

Top performances

Volleyball

Most kills in a match

(Number of sets in parentheses)

16 — Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

15 — Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 17 vs. Century (3)

14 — Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

12 — Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Oct. 17 vs. Walkersville (3)

Most assists in a match

32 — Pia White, South Carroll, Oct. 17 vs. Walkersville (3)

30 — Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Oct. 17 vs. Century (3)

27 — Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

27 — Pia White, South Carroll, Oct. 14 vs. Century (3)

20 — Paige Rubin, Liberty, Oct. 15 vs. Winters Mill (3)

Most digs in a match

20 — Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

18 — Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

13 — Leah Esmond, Liberty, Oct. 15 vs. Winters Mill (3)

12 — Corinne Zepp, Century, Oct. 17 vs. Manchester Valley (3)

11 — Haley Frazier, South Carroll, Oct. 14 vs. Century (3)

Most aces in a match

11 — Pia White, South Carroll, Oct. 17 vs. Walkersville (3)

6 — Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

5 — Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Westminster (5)

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

2 — Justin Rudo, Gerstell, Oct. 14 vs. Catoctin

2 — Justin Rudo, Gerstell, Oct. 16 vs. Severn

2 — Troy DeFoor, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 17 vs. Catoctin

2 — Nick McGhin, Century, Oct. 17 vs. Oakdale

2 — Lucas Britos, Liberty, Oct. 18 vs. Urbana

2 — Evan Myers, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 18 vs. Smithsburg

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

3 — Hannah DeVincent, Liberty, Oct. 17 vs. Boonsboro

3 — Abby Rieger, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 17 vs. Catoctin

3 — Bryce Sarver, Liberty, Oct. 17 vs. Boonsboro

2 — Ella Boyce, South Carroll, Oct. 17 vs. Walkersville

2 — Camryn Gillis, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 17 vs. Catoctin

2 — Abby Rieger, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 18 vs. Smithsburg

Field hockey

Most goals in a game

3 — Claire Kim, Liberty, Oct. 14 vs. Winters Mill

2 — Sophie Baer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 16 vs. Middletown

2 — Lily Brookhart, Manchester Valley, Oct. 17 vs. Linganore

2 — Stevie Schultz, Westminster, Oct. 17 vs. Dulaney

