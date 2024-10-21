CARROLL SCHOOL BOARD | Candidates differ in approaches to student testing

Members of the Carroll County Board of Education left to right, Stephen Whisler, Board Member; Patricia S. Dorsey, Board Member; Cynthia McCabe, Ed.D. Superintendent Carroll County Public Schools; Marsha B. Herbert, President; Tara A. Battaglia, Vice-President; and Chloe Kang, Student Representative to the Board. Not pictured is Donna M. Sivigny, Board Member. Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories asking candidates for the Carroll County Board of Education to discuss issues important to county residents. Muri Dueppen, Amanda Jozkowski, Greg Malveaux and Kristen Zihmer are on the ballot for two open seats on Carroll’s nonpartisan school board. Their answers are in their own words and have not been edited.

Although students in Carroll County consistently outperform state averages on the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program , school system officials say student achievement has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, particularly in math.

A test designed to assess college and career readiness, the MCAP plays a role in determining a school’s star system rating. All students in grades 3 through 8 take the comprehensive assessment, as well as those enrolled in Algebra I, English 10, history and biology. This installment marked the third time the full MCAP was administered.

Of the six jurisdictions in the Baltimore area, Carroll County had the smallest change for English scores, increasing 0.3 percentage points. The county maintained the second-highest English proficiency in the state (64.8%), after Worcester County. Carroll’s math proficiency rate, now third highest in the state, increased by half a percentage point, to 37.7%.

A student can earn one of four scores on an MCAP test: distinguished learner, proficient learner, developing learner or beginning learner. Each student that scores proficient or distinguished is counted toward the school system’s proficiency level.

In an effort to raise test scores and student learning, Carroll County Public Schools will focus more heavily on interventions for students struggling in English and math, and will target students in Algebra I and third grade English, according to an analysis of MCAP scores presented to the school board last month.

Math interventions are a challenge, Steve Wernick, director of Curriculum and Instruction, told the school board last month, because they are often teacher-developed, and sometimes inconsistent, while English intervention models can be easily purchased and implemented. The system will also update math assessments to better-align testing with what is being taught.

In English, the system will follow the state in implementing science of reading curricula. Science of reading emphasizes the importance of phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension in developing strong reading skills. Wernick said teachers learning the science of reading model is a key part of Carroll’s elementary education plan, while secondary English instruction will emphasize the importance of writing and critical response skills.

Many of the system’s short-term plans focus on professional development for reading and math specialists or resource teachers, some of which aim to promote a co-teaching model, according to the MCAP scores analysis presentation.

The pandemic also resulted in a large number of staff retirements, Superintendent Cynthia McCabe told the school board last month, which brought more conditionally certified teachers to Carroll classrooms than ever before and may have also impacted student learning.

MCAP data is an important tool for driving instructional methods, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Nick Shockney told the school board last month.

2024 voter guide

What, if anything, could the school system do to attain better MCAP scores and higher levels of academic achievement?

Dueppen: The first step is returning the Board of Education’s focus to student success, rather than distracting and divisive culture wars and political gamesmanship. With the teacher shortage a nationwide crisis, CCPS had to hire a significant portion of new classroom talent with provisional certifications who should be provided with robust professional development and mentorship. The lack of trust and respect for veteran educators has decimated morale, making teaching much more difficult than it already was. The Board and Superintendent need to co-lead so that CCPS is an excellent, empowering employer – recruiting, training, and retaining excellent, enthusiastic educators.

Removing other distractions, like personal electronic devices, will make it more feasible to add rigor to lessons. And, in partnership with parents, addressing escalating behavioral and mental health challenges will make all students more ready to learn. It is also important, in my view, to cultivate a culture of learning that is as hands-on and enjoyable as possible.

Jozkowski: Improving academic achievement, including MCAP scores, requires a comprehensive approach that engages parents, supports educators, and ensures a positive learning environment for students. Offering resources for parents, such as virtual workshops or asynchronous modules on core subjects like algebra, would empower them to help their children outside the classroom. During the pandemic, we saw a gap between parents’ willingness to help and their confidence in subjects like math, so bridging this gap could make a significant difference. In addition, we need to focus on classroom rigor while supporting teachers through professional development and giving them the time and resources they need to succeed. We should not get sidetracked by cultural battles that waste time and distract from our mission of student success.

In addition to the above strategies to enhance performance, it’s important to recognize that while student achievement is slowly but steadily improving year-over-year for most groups, it is not nearly at the level we would want it to be. In particular, the scores of multilingual learners, special education students, and most students of color continue to trail behind white general education students by a significant margin. Although Black students in Carroll County did comparatively better than those in other counties on the MCAP this year, the difference between Black and white student math achievement is still 15% — which is unacceptable.

I am pleased to see that some gains have been made and wish to extend my congratulations to our CCPS educators, administrators, and families for helping to move scores in the right direction. Ultimately, I’d personally advocate for less standardized testing (which is known to be inherently biased), more consistent measurement so that repeated comparisons are more accurate, and more real-world application as a measure of performance. I’d also like to someday see both our standards (“target” achievement rates) and student performance be equivalent among racial/ethnic categories, and dramatically improved among our most vulnerable students such as those for whom English is not their first or only language, those who receive free and reduced meals, and those receiving special education services.

Malveaux: I want to ensure that class sizes remain low, and that teachers have enough support structures around them to be successful — Educational Support Professionals, Instructional Assistants, and Behavior Interventionists. Teachers need a robust level of support around them to deliver curriculum and increase academic rigor.

There must be accountability and performance measures in education. Test scores are an important indicator, or measure for student success — not the only measure, but a necessary measure. The key questions, as it relates to education, should be (1) are children learning and 2) are high standards being met?

Right off, higher levels of academic achievement will come from classes closely focused on Traditional curriculum — Math, Reading, Writing and Science. With my own personal experience and professional observations, I can point to two good examples with how we can further evaluate student performance and obtain higher levels of academic achievement:

1. There is value with curriculum and grades for research-based presentations. My son’s former elementary school, Hampstead, assigned students to create a story board and present it for their living wax museum. The students shared these with the entire community as parents and friends walked through the living wax museum.

2. Also, outdoor school is highly educational. The approach fits with the values of Carroll Countians and our respect for the environment. Student achievement is measured on a very different, yet highly impactful scale.

These approaches are creative and a little out of the box, but allow for student evaluation and student learning. With that said, I want to make it clear that our primary evaluation of students should still come through testing.

Zihmer: I believe the key to academic performance for CCPS or any school system is to maintain a laser focus on academic excellence, concentrating particularly on traditional core academic subjects, and avoiding the distractions of battles over social issues.

The election

All four candidates advanced through the primary election May 14. Though the school board is considered nonpartisan, Jozkowski and Dueppen have received funding from Democrats and left-leaning organizations, while Malveaux and Zihmer have received funding from Republicans and right-leaning ones.

Dueppen, of Mount Airy, and Jozkowski, of Eldersburg, are running together as a slate and established a joint campaign finance committee called the Slate for Student Success, according to a news release.

Both Malveaux, of Hampstead, and Zihmer, of Westminster, have been endorsed by Carroll County Moms for Liberty, the group that asked that dozens of books be removed from Carroll County Public Schools libraries.

Jozkowski placed fifth out of six candidates in the 2022 race for three school board seats. She earned 28,216 votes (15.68%) in that election. Dueppen ran for the Board of Education in 2018, and garnered 4,523 votes in the primary election, the eighth-highest total among 11 candidates. Only the top six candidates in that race advanced to the general election. Neither Malveaux nor Zihmer has run for Carroll County Board of Education in the past.

Early voting in Carroll County begins Oct. 24 and concludes on Oct. 31. Voting takes place from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Westminster Senior Center, South Carroll Senior Center in Sykesville and Coppermine Pantherplex in Hampstead. Information about polling places is also available online, at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch . For information about submitting a ballot by mail, visit: https://elections.carrollcountymd.gov/GetMailBallot.aspx . Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

