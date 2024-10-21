Open in App
    Diana Waterman, former chair of the Maryland Republican Party, dies

    By Jacques Kelly, Baltimore Sun,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvxRQ_0wFLMuyP00
    Diana Waterman, former chair of the Maryland Republican Party. Baltimore Sun Staff Photo/Baltimore Sun/TNS

    Diana Waterman, a past chair of the Maryland Republican Party who was the chief financial officer of an Eastern Shore real estate firm, died of cancer Thursday at the Barnette Center of Compass Regional Hospice. A resident of Centreville, she was 63.

    Mrs. Waterman was the chief financial officer for Waterman Realty on Kent Island and a leader of the Republican Party in Maryland.

    Born in Rhode Island and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia, she was the daughter of William Duffy, a Navy master chief and a high school teacher, and his wife, Nancy, a librarian. She was a graduate of the Norfolk Academy and was an equestrian.

    She met her husband, Barry Waterman, while earning her bachelor of science in math and physics from Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, Virginia. They were married in 1985 in Virginia Beach.

    Together they expanded the real estate company founded by her husband’s father, Mareen Waterman.

    “My mother came in, initially on an interim basis, when the old bookkeeper died. She stepped in and took over and handled not only the property transactions, but also the firm’s development and building work and the property management,” said her son, Kevin Michael Waterman. “She handled the business side of Wye Knot Farm, Cole’s Crossing and other projects in Queen Anne’s County.”

    Mrs. Waterman was elected to the Republican Central Committee in 2006 and held offices within the committee, including its chair.

    “My mother was someone who, if asked to serve, never said no. She volunteered in school when we were children and after that a neighbor asked if she would consider becoming involved with the Republican Central Committee. She went into leadership roles and became involved in the state party,” her son said.

    Mrs. Waterman became president of the Maryland Federation of Republican Women. She was elected as first vice chair and later served as chair of the Maryland Republican Party from 2013 to 2017.

    “Her competency and willingness to serve made her a skilled party worker,” her son said. “She never asked for credit. Her interest was the good of the organization. She did not have a greater agenda or aspirations for political office.”

    Besides the party, she had two strong political passions, her son said.

    “She did not think that one-party rule was a good thing. And she strongly encouraged women and young people to become involved in politics and was a mentor to many of both,” he said.

    She was a fan of Broadway musical theater and visited the Hippodrome and New York City theaters.

    Mrs. Waterman enjoyed walks throughout her farm with her husband. She loved dogs and owned Labrador retrievers and beagles.

    A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Centreville.

    Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Barry Paul Waterman, who remains active in the family business; a son, Kevin Michael Waterman, of Denton; a daughter, Catherine “Caty” Ren Waterman, of Stevensville; her mother, Nancy Ogasawara Duffy, of Virginia Beach; a sister, Susan Coopersmith, of Boynton Beach, Florida; and four grandchildren.

    Have a news tip? Contact Jacques Kelly at jacques.kelly@baltsun.com
    and 410-332-6570 .
    Kathie Middleton
    1d ago
    I'm so sorry to hear this. Diana was a wonderful woman, and she will be missed by so many! Hugs and Prayers to Kevin, Caty, and Barry.
    Susan Goddard
    2d ago
    🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
