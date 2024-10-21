Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Baltimore Sun

    5 lingering questions about Baltimore’s decision to defund BOPA

    By Mary Carole McCauley, Baltimore Sun,

    2 days ago

    For nearly two decades, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts functioned like the proverbial well-oiled clock. In recent years, that machine and its relationship with city leaders have fallen apart.

    Year after year, the quasi-governmental event-planning organization founded in 2002 by former Baltimore Mayor Martin O’Malley mounted Artscape and other successful festivals that attracted more visitors every year. Year after year, BOPA operated in the black.

    The arts council ran so efficiently, delivered results so dependably and aroused so little controversy that, just like a clock’s quiet tick, most residents were barely aware the agency existed even as it enhanced city life.

    But when the mayor’s office announced last week that it would terminate its contract with BOPA on Jan. 20, it marked the culmination of more than two years of nonstop tumult. Tensions escalated last month after BOPA officials revealed that the organization was out of money just three months into the new fiscal year.

    “The persistent financial difficulties that have come to light in recent months have led us to conclude that this is the best course of action to ensure the long-term sustainability of our city’s arts and cultural programming,” reads the letter, signed Thursday by Marvin James, Mayor Brandon Scott’s chief of staff.

    The contract termination led to a seismic upheaval in Baltimore’s arts community, which depends on grants from BOPA to help plan performing seasons and pay bills, and raised concerns about the future of some  Baltimore institutions from the festivals to the farmers markets.

    James’ letter announced that a 90-day transition period would begin immediately but left as many questions unanswered as it cleared up. Here’s what to know and what’s still uncertain going forward.

    Did BOPA’s board see this coming?

    No. James’ letter arrived less than six hours after the board had met to vote on cost-saving measures, which included laying off staff members in the future to trim expenses by $35,000 a month.

    “We on the board were shocked by the city’s decision,” said Angela Wells-Sims, BOPA’s interim treasurer. “We had been in regular communications with the city, and for them to come back to us and cancel our contract after all of our effort and energy to get BOPA back on track blindsided us.”

    Tonya Miller Hall, the mayor’s senior adviser for arts and culture and a BOPA board member, attended the meeting, according to Wells-Sims, but didn’t hint that the city was contemplating pulling the plug on the arts agency within a matter of hours.

    “It is shocking to us that no one at that meeting raised any qualms or questions or concerns about the financials and the plan we presented,” Wells-Sims said.

    And yet, the city had signaled repeatedly over the past two years that it was seriously considering defunding BOPA. Most recently, a new clause was inserted into the arts agency’s one-year contract permitting the agreement to be terminated with 30 days of advance notice.

    Will the city now plan and operate the festivals?

    Probably, though no one is saying whether public celebrations would fall under the jurisdiction of the Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture, which is headed by Miller Hall, or by some other branch of city government.

    It’s also possible that some functions currently performed by BOPA could be handed off to an outside agency. For instance, a 2023 proposal suggested that the popular farmers markets could be folded into the Baltimore Public Market system.

    It wouldn’t be the first time that the festivals have fallen under city jurisdiction; for the two decades before BOPA was founded, public celebrations were executed successfully by what then was known as the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Arts & Culture.

    Does the city have the resources to pull off Artscape and other festivals?

    Planning festivals is expensive, time-consuming and resource-intensive, though city officials seem confident they can make it work.

    Miller Hall’s office doesn’t currently have the staff to put on a succession of public annual events, though the letter announcing the contract termination indicated that the city could offer jobs to some or all of BOPA’s 23 staff members. In addition, the City Council could easily reallocate its annual $2.7 million grant to BOPA to another city department.

    But it’s not quite that simple.

    O’Malley created a separate entity to plan festivals in 2002, partly to get around ethical and legal restrictions prohibiting governments from soliciting private donations. In its heyday, BOPA’s staff and board raised $1 million yearly for Artscape alone.

    That said, the city already has a nonprofit organization, the Baltimore Civic Fund, that can raise money for specific projects, such as providing support for victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse .

    But raising money through the civic fund is a more cumbersome process than fundraising through BOPA. Among other things, approval from the city Board of Estimates is required.

    Will BOPA continue to exist?

    It’s difficult to say. The arts agency stands to lose 57% of its operating budget once the city pulls its annual $2.7 million contribution.

    “That is my biggest concern,” Wells-Sims said.

    Although there are no legal roadblocks that would prevent BOPA from accepting private donations, in reality, these contributions have dried up in the past five years.

    In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2013, government grants accounted for 42.5% of BOPA’s annual budget, and five years later, taxpayers chipped in 53%. By 2023, 74.3% of BOPA’s budget was provided by city, state and federal governments.

    That’s partially because the fundraising landscape changed drastically following the coronavirus pandemic. And partly, that’s because corporations and foundations have been reluctant to support an organization that has generated a blizzard of negative publicity.

    “The narrative that has been put out is that BOPA is in dire straits and has absolutely no money,” Wells-Sims said. “That makes it difficult to fundraise.”

    But once BOPA is out of the festival business, its expenses will plummet.

    “It’s feasible that we will be able to redirect our operations to benefit the community,” she said.

    “There is a road ahead. Before the mayor’s letter came, we had a plan. Now we have to go back to the drawing board and rethink everything that we’d already decided.”

    How are artists going to get the grants they need to produce work?

    Both BOPA and the city have said they are committed to ensuring that Baltimore’s creative community continues to thrive. But they haven’t revealed specifically how they plan to do that — and the lack of details is putting the city’s artists and performers on edge, according to Jeannie Howe, executive director of the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance.

    As the city’s designated arts council, BOPA distributed more than $488,000 in grants, prizes and awards last year, according to the organization’s audited financial statement.

    But this year, some of those grants have been delayed.

    “We are extremely concerned that the public discussion so far has focused on the future of public events such as Artscape,” Howe said. The cultural alliance represents 100 arts organizations and 300 individual artists in Baltimore and the surrounding counties.

    “That discussion has overshadowed how important it is for the city to have an effective arts council, and the main problem is that there seems to be no strategy for building one,” Howe said. “The short-term effects of the mayor’s letter are concerning because BOPA has to have money to meet its obligations to the artists.

    “That’s really critical.”

    Have a news tip? Contact Mary Carole McCauley at mmccauley@baltsun.com , 410-332-6704 and x.com/@mcmccauley .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Ravens fan seen assaulting Commanders fans in viral video turns himself in, Baltimore police say
    The Baltimore Sun2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy