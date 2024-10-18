Former McDonogh stars Andrew Privett and Jacob Murrell living MLS dreams

For former McDonogh boys soccer stars Andrew Privett and Jacob Murrell, one high school season in particular helped pave the way for the many more successful ones that followed.

In 2018, Privett was the senior star and Murrell was the promising freshman as the Eagles claimed the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship.

After winning three championships in his four-year career, Privett was named the All-Metro Player of the Year. Murrell learned what it took to get the most out of his potential, and when it was his chance to be the senior leader, he turned in a sensational 41-goal, 20-assist season that earned him All-Metro and Gatorade National Player of the Year honors.

On Saturday night, the two will once again share the pitch at D.C. United’s Audi Field, this time wearing opposing Major League Soccer jerseys. In his second professional season, Privett has established himself as a quality center back for Charlotte FC and Murrell is making an impressive rookie impression for the home team.

Plenty of family, friends, former coaches and teammates will be on hand with game time set for 6 p.m.

Privett is one up on Murrell in their professional matchups after Charlotte FC beat D.C. United, 1-0, on June 15. Charlotte FC (13-11-9) currently stands in sixth place with D.C. United (10-13-10) in eighth in the Eastern Division. Murrell is looking forward to another special reunion but is determined to make sure this one has a better result for his side.

“We both started that game [in June], so it was just really special to share the moment with him,” he said. “After the game, I was a little frustrated with the result, but we were able to swap jerseys. Being able to share that stage in Charlotte was special and being able to do it again on Saturday is going to be special again.”

Asked the feeling of playing in the country’s highest professional league, both were quick to reply the same: “It’s a dream come true.”

Much of the foundation came during their respective days at McDonogh under coach Brandon Quaranta. Privett, a 24-year-old Fallston native, followed with a fine four-year college career at Penn State before Charlotte selected him in the third round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. He has started all 29 of the games he’s played in his second season. In May, he signed his second contract with the club that runs through 2028.

“We had a really good McDonogh team that allowed me to play at a competitive level,” he said. “They prepared me well to stay sharp and play a bunch of different roles and I think that became valuable at Penn State where I played a lot of different positions and was able to excel in that.”

Murrell, a 20-year-old forward from Forest Hill, played two years at Georgetown before D.C. selected him seventh overall pick in the 2024 SuperDraft. He’s appeared in 27 games with six starts, totaling one goal and two assists.

McDonogh's Andrew Privett finished his high school career with 32 goals and 27 assists playing on three championship teams. (Staff file)

As a freshman in high school, he was in awe of Privett’s work rate and complete game playing at midfield, starting with precise touch and passing. He worked hard at polishing his game with his staggering production in his senior year one of the finest ever in the Baltimore area.

“He’s a guy that really pushed me,” Murrell said. “That was an important time of development really to start [growing] and become the player I wanted to be going off to college. So I grew through the McDonogh years always looking up to the upperclassmen and then my senior year it was my time to lead the team. It really helped my leadership skills.”

A storied program that has won 11 MIAA A conference titles, including four under Quaranta, the Eagles have had a revolving door of sensational players come through the pipeline.

“They were two of the more dedicated, disciplined guys we’ve ever had and when you combine that with their extreme natural talent, great persistence, it can take you a long way,” said Quaranta, who’s bringing a big contingent Saturday. “It’s always a surprise based on the number of guys that make the pros because the percentage is so low. But if you ask me to put a bet on two guys to do it, their drive and determination and their ability, it’s not a huge surprise to me. They have worked very hard to get to where they’re at.”

For both players, the work never stops.

“I think it’s having a level head and the attitude to keep working and never become complacent with where you are,” Privett said. “It’s always important to have the bigger picture in mind, learning as much as you can through the growth and always being prepared for the next chance. That has helped us both.”

