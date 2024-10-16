Dan Rodricks: Baltimore lost grand opera 15 years ago. It’s coming back. | STAFF COMMENTARY

The financial collapse of the Baltimore Opera Co. came at a time when there were bigger things to worry about; it was the winter of 2008-2009, during the Great Recession, and people were losing homes and jobs. Still, it was a significant loss for the arts in the city.

In its time, Baltimore Opera staged several ambitious and superb productions, including, in 2000, an astounding “Tannhauser” directed by the great filmmaker Werner Herzog.

For several years, the company advertised with the slogan: “Opera. It’s better than you think. It has to be.” I probably saw 25 productions — grand operas of Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, Donizetti, Wagner — and often walked out of the Lyric having been awed by the experience, proud that my city boasted such a good opera company.

That concludes, for the most part, the nostalgia portion of today’s column.

Though Baltimore Opera blew up 15 years ago, there were a lot of survivors — men and women who loved opera and wanted to see it continue here. But filling the void — pulling the old audiences back and gaining new patrons — was no small task.

The year of Baltimore Opera’s demise, the Baltimore Concert Opera formed. Tim Smith, the former Sun music critic, noted in his blog that he was pessimistic about that endeavor: “I might have wagered that Baltimore Concert Opera — small venue, piano accompaniment — would not last 15 seasons, let alone morph into Opera Baltimore along the way, able to offer a fully staged production with orchestra in a sizable space each year … But that’s just what this plucky company has done, despite the odds …”

This plucky company will present one of the world’s most popular operas, “La bohème,” this weekend. There are two performances on stage at Stephens Hall Theatre at Towson University, with two more the following weekend in Wilmington. (Opera Baltimore and Opera Delaware are collaborating on this production.)

“It’s going to be a full-circle moment for me because I performed in Stephens Hall when I was a student at Towson,” says Edward Graves , a 33-year-old tenor who will sing the lead role of Rodolfo. Graves, who grew up in Oxon Hill, got hooked on opera as a freshman at Towson. He was encouraged to pursue a career as a singer by two faculty members, Phillip Collister-Murray and Teri Bickham. Though he’s had numerous roles since then, this “Bohème” will mark Graves’ first performance of Rodolfo in a fully staged production of the Puccini opera.

“Puccini is masterful in the way he infuses emotion into the melodies,” he says.

That might be one of the reasons “La bohème” has always been so popular. You don’t really need to understand Italian, don’t really need the English surtitles projected above the stage to follow the story. “You can feel it in the music,” says Graves.

And the emotions in “La bohème” come in a wide range — love, longing, jealousy, sadness, heartbreak, with some laughs along the way. The falling-in-love duet of Rodolfo and Mimi, “O soave fanciulla,” is one of the most soaring and beautiful in opera. (It plays an important role in the movie, “Moonstruck,” too.) I can no longer recall who performed Rodolfo and Mimi at the Lyric when I saw “La bohème” there 30 years ago, but, to Graves’ point, I remember how it made me feel. (Pardon that lapse into nostalgia.)

“Even though the story, the libretto, the music was written a long time ago, what we’re talking about is basic human relationships that appear in the exact same way today as they did then,” says Toni Marie Palmertree , the Peabody-trained soprano who will sing as Mimi. “I think that everyone can connect with all of the people on stage [because] Puccini has this amazing gift of writing melodic lines and harmonies that just sound like what the humans on stage are emoting.”

Also in the cast, as Marcello, is a homegrown talent, Daniel Rich , a Baltimore baritone who first saw “La bohème” while a voice student at Morgan State University.

That was a 2012 production by Lyric Opera Baltimore, a group, led by James Harp, that formed after Baltimore Opera’s bankruptcy.

Lyric Opera Baltimore lasted five years. Harp is now artistic director of Maryland Opera . That company’s 2024-2025 season opens in November with a fully costumed and staged program of Puccini excerpts in the acoustically excellent sanctuary of the Church of the Redeemer in north Baltimore. Maryland Opera also has two holiday programs in mid-December, one at Boordy Vineyards in Baltimore County, the other in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in the city.

I’m telling you all this for a reason: If you’ve never been to an opera or haven’t been since the Baltimore Opera folded, you should give it a try.

When people he knew — students he once taught in city schools, friends and relatives — asked why Daniel Rich was getting into opera, he would challenge them to buy a ticket.

“I’m telling you,” he would say, “if you go see an opera, you’ll understand, you’ll find somebody, a character, that you identify with. You’ll find some aspect of the story you identify with.”

And “La bohème” is a good way to get started.

“I don’t know anyone,” says Rich, “who can come to ‘Bohème’ for the first time and not have a visceral experience from the . . .”

I’ll stop there so we don’t give away the plot to those who’ve never been.