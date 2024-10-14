Should diamondback terrapins be on the endangered species list? These scientists say so.

Maryland’s state reptile deserves a place on the federal endangered species list, a group of concerned scientists is urging.

The Diamondback terrapin, so-called for the geometric pattern atop its shell and best known as the beloved mascot of the University of Maryland, has lost enough of its population in the past several decades to warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. The center filed a petition last month for the terrapin with NOAA Fisheries, which administers such protections for marine species.

The center’s petition estimates that terrapins have declined by about 75% across much of their multistate range in the past 50 years, and that some local populations have been eliminated.

Among the biggest threats to the terrapin are the loss of marshy habitats to development and sea level rise caused by climate change, according to the center. But a significant number of terrapins — in the Chesapeake Bay and elsewhere — also lose their lives each year when they become ensnared in underwater crab pots and cannot escape.

The solution is a simple and inexpensive plastic or metal device, which shrinks the opening of crab pots so that terrapins cannot fit inside, but the use of such devices is uneven, with varying regulations from state to state. In Maryland since 1999 , the devices have been required for recreational crabbers, but not commercial watermen. And though state wildlife officials are working to raise awareness, compliance is mixed.

The center hopes an endangered species designation could come with a federal requirement for turtle devices on all crab traps, said Will Harlan, a senior scientist and Southeast regional director for the center.

“They are the simple, easy, win-win solution,” Harlan said. “They’re like 50 cents or a dollar — they’re a plastic fitting that you insert into the crab trap, and it keeps 94% of the turtles out. And it has no effect on the crab harvest.”

Anywhere from 60,000 to 80,000 terrapins drown each year in recreational and commercial crab traps in waterways around the U.S., including derelict or “ghost” crab traps that have been abandoned or lost at sea, according to the center’s petition.

“It’s completely unsustainable, and really is a frightening and alarming number of terrapins dying,” Harlan said.

The process associated with the Endangered Species Act listing is time-intensive, Harlan said. As of 2022, it was taking an average of 12 years for species to be listed, according to the center.

Kate Silverstein, a spokesperson with NOAA Fisheries, said the agency “is aware of the petition and will review it closely.”

The petition garnered support from the Tortoise and Freshwater Specialist Group at the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a group of 400 turtle scientists and conservationists.

Maryland officials say they have observed the turtle tragedies firsthand. In January, Maryland’s state herpetologist, Beth Schlimm, said state wildlife police gave her a derelict crab pot from the Chester River that caught 50 deceased terrapins.

“It was really hard to see, and it just was a perfect illustration of what the issue is, and why we feel so strongly about getting the message out to the public,” said Schlimm, who works with the state’s wild amphibians and reptiles in her role for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Schlimm said she travels to events around Maryland and tries to hand out the turtle excluders, also called bycatch reduction devices, or BRDs, “like candy.”

“It’s kind of a mixed bag,” Schlimm said. “There are some people that have heard about them, but don’t know that they’re required. And then I talk to a lot of people that have absolutely no idea what they are.”

Schlimm also has assessed the availability of BRDs at Maryland bait shops, with mixed results, she said. There is no requirement that BRDs be sold with the pots, she said.

“Some have all of their crab pots preinstalled with BRDs. Some have no BRDs in sight. And then some sell a mix,” she said.

Even if you eliminated crab pots, the terrapins would face an uphill battle. Another serious threat is shorelines that are “hardened” by bulkheads and seawalls, eliminating wetland and beach areas, said Chris Rowe, a biologist who focuses on amphibians and reptiles at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.

The armored shorelines limit the number of places that terrapins can come ashore to nest, forcing them to travel to other areas to reproduce, Rowe said. And as sea level rises in the bay, hardened shorelines may become even more popular as a means to hold back floodwaters, Rowe said. And at the same time, rising tides are likely to swallow up wetland habitat that was undisturbed.

“They’ve kind of got sea level rise working against them both ways,” Rowe said. “It’s affecting their reproduction by causing people to harden their shorelines, and then it’s affecting the habitat where they spend the rest of their lives, just by washing away the habitat.”

But it’s hard for scientists to gauge exactly how much the terrapin is declining, Rowe said. The population is dispersed throughout several Atlantic and Gulf coast states, and there are few if any comprehensive studies of the overall population level.

In Maryland, the Department of Natural Resources aims to conduct its first-ever population “head count” for terrapins next year, using volunteers to tally diamondbacks around the state. The grant-funded work is part of an eight-state effort to survey for terrapins, Schlimm said.

There have been localized studies of terrapin populations, however.

Willem Roosenburg, a professor of biological sciences at Ohio University, has studied terrapins in Maryland for nearly 40 years. From 1987 to 2009, he trapped terrapins on the Patuxent River and tagged them in order to keep track of the population, and he watched it decline precipitously — about 75% over those years, he said.

A variety of factors contributed, including an oil spill on the river in 2000, he said. Back then, there also was a commercial harvest for terrapins, for the pet trade and because the turtle was considered a delicacy. But crab pots were a big culprit, Roosenburg said.

“Virtually every person who does terrapin research can tell you a story of finding one of these ghost pots with anywhere from 50 to 100 terrapins in it,” he said.

Roosenburg said repeated studies have shown that the bycatch reduction devices do not decrease the size or number of legal crabs caught in pots. But not everyone agrees.

CJ Canby, a waterman who crabs in the Chesapeake aboard the Miss Paula, said the devices prevent the largest crabs from entering the pots.

“It does hurt your catch,” he said.

Unlike recreational crabbers who can crab only from private docks along the shoreline, commercial watermen can put pots only out in the main stem of the bay.

“If it’s out in the main stem of the bay, typically you don’t have turtles in deep water,” said Jack Cover, a herpetologist who serves as general curator of the National Aquarium in Baltimore, which hosts several terrapins in its floating wetland exhibit in the harbor.

If the devices were required for commercial crabbers, the cost would be concerning, said Canby, who has 1,500 traps, with four funnels each that would require a turtle device. Plus, Canby would have to pay for the devices to be installed on his pots. Canby said he rarely catches a terrapin in one of his pots, and that he usually checks the pots in time to save them.

“It’s my 23rd season crabbing,” he said. “I’ve probably caught maybe six or eight terrapins in my whole life. All but one or two were released alive.”

Officials hoping to improve terrapin populations would see more impact by restoring their wetland habitats, Canby said, instead of adding extra regulations on watermen.

“We’re always the easy scapegoat,” he said.

Some bright spots remain for the terrapin population, said Roosenburg, who assisted with the Endangered Species Act petition. More recently, Roosenburg has studied the animals at Poplar Island, which is being rebuilt with dredged sediments pulled from other places in the Chesapeake. Poplar’s restored wetland area has created a new, safe habitat for terrapins, where there are a limited number of predators (including no raccoons or foxes), and crab pot use is restricted, Roosenburg said. The result is a strengthening population instead of a weakening one, he said.

“It’s been so cool for me as a scientist to work in a population that is declining, and then go work in a new place and actually see that: Yes, indeed, if you take those factors away, it does improve,” Roosenburg said.

Because there are pockets of stable populations, Roosenburg said, the terrapin may not be the neediest turtle for Endangered Species Act protection. Others, such as the wood turtle, may be faring even worse, he said. But the population needs intervention, and the petition is an avenue to push for comprehensive excluder requirements for all crab pots, commercial and recreational, in Atlantic and Gulf coast states.

“That requirement would probably be a first and huge step that might make it possible to prevent terrapins from getting listed,” Roosenburg said.

Have a news tip? Contact Christine Condon at chcondon@baltsun.com, 667-256-6883 and @CChristine19 on X.

Show Caption1 of 8

A diamondback terrapin at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland. Known for the distinctive diamond-shaped patterns on their shells, these turtles are remarkable for thriving in habitats that combine both fresh and saltwater. However, they face numerous threats, including habitat destruction, climate change, and accidental capture in crab traps. (Kevin Richardson/Staff)