Baltimore dirt bike crashes reignite enforcement vs. investment debate

Dirt bike rider Derrick Johnson with B-360, demonstrates his riding skills to entertain the crowd at the finish line of the first Maryland Cycling Classic on Sept. 4, 2022. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Attention has heightened on the controversial Baltimore pastime of dirt bike riding, following a fatal crash Oct. 6 in East Baltimore and a separate crash near Morgan State University during its homecoming celebrations.

State’s Attorney Ivan Bates is pushing for more citations by police, and issued a joint warning with police in April that they would seek to rein in illegal riding . Dirt bike riding advocates, meanwhile, say the solution is to offer riders a safe space to ride.

Dirt bike riding in Baltimore is illegal but has long been popular, making the city a dirt bike “capital” across the U.S., according to Rashad Staton, an advocate and executive director of Community Law in Action. In summer months, riders often can be seen on city streets revving their engines and popping wheelies.

So far in 2024, Baltimore police officers have made 32 arrests for dirt bike violations and seized 116 dirt bikes and ATVs, fewer than in the same period last year. Those arrests led to criminal charges against 20 defendants, prosecutors said, some of whom faced additional offenses including drug or handgun charges.

Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said last week that the “ongoing partnership” between police and prosecutors has “allowed us to secure convictions and curb some of these activities.”

Staton argued last week that the city should invest in a dirt bike track or course, which would require a carveout in city ordinances.

“Without a designated space, we don’t know if anything else works,” Staton said. “What happens if we do invest? What happens if we do create a designated safe space? Then we can say, ‘We’re giving you an option.’ Now, the only thing is to engage in a practice deemed as illegal.”

As it stands now, city law bars riding dirt bikes, as well as possessing bikes that aren’t locked or immobilized. Gas stations are not allowed to sell fuel for dirt bikes, and parents or guardians cannot “knowingly” permit their child to violate ordinances by riding or storing the vehicles. Violators can face a fine or jail time.

Bates has emphasized that some dirt bike riders can be eligible for diversion to B-360, an organization that uses dirt bikes to teach young people about the science, technology, engineering and math behind the pastime and perhaps draw them into STEM careers. Prosecutors can recommend that diverted riders do service hours in exchange for the dismissal of pending cases, allowing them to avoid fines or jail time.

The State’s Attorney’s Office said last week, however, that only two diversions have been made so far this year.

In a statement, the office called for “more emphasis on issuing citations” by police. It’s a common refrain from Bates, who has consistently raised concerns about the number of citations issued by Baltimore Police since he reinstituted a “citation docket” for low-level offenses last year.

“This approach would enable our office to redirect individuals engaged in this risky behavior to our partners at B-360,” said James Bentley, Bates’ spokesman. “B-360 works with these individuals to provide education and training in a safe environment.”

This year’s 116 dirt bike and ATV seizures are about 23 fewer than during the same period in 2023, according to police figures provided by Eldridge.

She noted those 2024 figures do not include a recent scooter enforcement push in which 25 illegal scooters were seized. (Scooters are classified differently than dirt bikes in state and city law; scooters must be state-registered, while dirt bikes are defined in city code as nonregistered.)

Staton suggested that reduction in seizures is likely also the result of work done by B-360 and other community advocates educating or informing people, as well as decisions made by the riders themselves.

“We can see we’re moving in the right direction,” Staton said. “Until we change the policy, we won’t see a change in practice, because these policies are so draconian and it doesn’t allow investment.”

Mark Washington, the executive director of the Coldstream Homestead Montebello Community Corp., has lived for more than 50 years in the East Baltimore neighborhood where the dirt bike rider fatally crashed into a tree earlier this month. He called the crash along 25th Street “heartbreaking,” and described the corridor as a major artery for vehicles and dirt bike riding.

The crash is one of four reported to police this year involving dirt bikes. Two have been fatal, including a July 4 crash that left a 25-year-old dead in Poppleton. There was another nonfatal collision Oct. 5, near Morgan State, that hospitalized two dirt bike riders, ages 16 and 30.

Washington said he’s seen signs of “slight progress” in reducing the number of dirt bike riders in city streets over the past year or so. It’s still not where residents would want it, he said, but given “where it was and where it is now, there has been a slight improvement.”

“The largest fear we get is fear for the safety of the riders,” Washington said in a phone interview on Thursday. “Noise concerns are there, and people are concerned about implications on traffic, but the greater concern we hear from residents and business leaders in the area is they want the riders to be safe, and not to be in any harm’s way.”

Washington said that there ought to be a space for riders to “perform their art” in Baltimore.

“Often, what happens is, you see these very skilled artisans applying their trade in the only place they have to do it — on the streets of Baltimore,” he said. “Creating that space and environment to expand upon that artistry will help a number of these kids transition into arenas where they can participate in the X Games, or market their talents and skill.”

B-360, the organization that encourages dirt bike enthusiasts to transition to safe places alongside programming and opportunities, is fundraising for a dedicated campus with a dirt bike track , and has received some federal grant money to put toward that goal.

It serves an average of 1,100 participants each year, primarily children and teens. To further its mission, B-360 also hopes to see changes made to a city ordinance that would allow the group to “upcycle” confiscated bikes that are barred from being sold or transferred.

