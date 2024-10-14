Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top players and performances (Oct. 7-12)

South Carroll's Peyton Davis, right, makes a sliding attempt to block a pass by Century's Maddison Spradlin during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Tuesday. Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Each week, the Carroll County Times highlights a Team of the Week, five standout players and top statistical performances.

Team of the Week

Century girls soccer

The Knights went a long way toward defending their county championship with three big wins in a four-day span, beating Manchester Valley, Westminster and Francis Scott Key. The most thrilling win came Monday over the Mavericks, a 1-0 decision in which Maddison Spradlin scored the only goal.

Century won its three games by a combined 10-0. It currently sits 8-2-1 overall and 4-0 in conference and hasn’t lost since Sept. 10 to Notre Dame Prep.

Honorable mentions

Century boys soccer: Like their counterparts, the Knights also won three games this week. They scored 13 goals combined in wins over Manchester Valley, Westminster and Francis Scott Key.

Westminster football: The Owls overcame a big obstacle in between them and another county championship with an impressive 35-12 win over Francis Scott Key.

Manchester Valley field hockey: The Mavericks closed out an unbeaten run through the county with wins over Century and Francis Scott Key. The final win over the Eagles was a 1-0 thriller won in the final minutes.

5-star players

Nick McGhin, Century, boys soccer: The senior had a phenomenal week, scoring seven combined goals in Century’s three wins. That includes a hat trick Monday against Manchester Valley. McGhin scored both of his team’s goals in a 2-1 win Wednesday against Westminster, including the overtime game-winner.

Amanda Herrold, Manchester Valley, field hockey: The county’s leading goal scorer showed she can score in bunches — and in clutch moments. She scored five goals in three Mavericks wins, including a hat trick against Patterson Mill. But her biggest goal came with 2:05 left in a 1-0 win over Francis Scott Key.

Rory O’Connor, Westminster, football: O’Connor had perhaps the best game of his career Thursday against Francis Scott Key, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns to lead his team over the Eagles and set up a potential conference title showdown in two weeks against Liberty.

Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, volleyball: Murphy put down seven kills in a three-set win Monday against Westminster, then stepped up in the Cavaliers’ biggest test of the year. South Carroll outlasted Manchester Valley in a five-set thriller Thursday, with Murphy leading the team with 14 kills.

Megan Taltavull, Century, girls soccer : The Knights’ goalkeeper has been the anchor for a defense that has allowed only seven goals this season and none since Sept. 16. She had eight saves in a 1-0 win over Manchester Valley and eight more in a 3-0 win against Westminster.

Top performances

Volleyball

Most kills in a match

(Number of sets in parentheses)

18 — Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 9 vs. South Carroll (5)

17 — Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 9 vs. South Carroll (5)

16 — Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 7 vs. Liberty (5)

15 — Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 7 vs. Liberty (5)

14 — Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Oct. 9 vs. Manchester Valley (5)

Most assists in a match

43 — Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Oct. 9 vs. South Carroll (5)

32 — Pia White, South Carroll, Oct. 9 vs. Manchester Valley (5)

26 — Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Oct. 7 vs. Liberty (5)

23 — Paige Rubin, Liberty, Oct. 7 vs. Manchester Valley (5)

21 — Pia White, South Carroll, Oct. 7 vs. Westminster (3)

Most digs in a match

18 — Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 9 vs. South Carroll (5)

17 — Corinne Zepp, Century, Oct. 9 vs. Winters Mill (5)

16 — Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, Oct. 7 vs. Manchester Valley (5)

15 — Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 7 vs. Liberty (5)

15 — Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 9 vs. South Carroll (5)

Most aces in a match

8 — Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, Oct. 7 vs. Manchester Valley (5)

7 — Leah Esmond, Liberty, Oct. 9 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

6 — Pia White, South Carroll, Oct. 7 vs. Westminster (3)

5 — Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Oct. 7 vs. Liberty (5)

5 — Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 9 vs. South Carroll (5)

5 — Abhi Yadlapalli, Century, Oct. 9 vs. Winters Mill (5)

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

3 — Nick McGhin, Century, Oct. 7 vs. Manchester Valley

3 — Luke Schoberg, Westminster, Oct. 7 vs. Francis Scott Key

2 — Scott Sealfon, South Carroll, Oct. 7 vs. Winters Mill

2 — Ryan Cellitto, Manchester Valley, Oct. 9 vs. Francis Scott Key

2 — Nick McGhin, Century, Oct. 9 vs. Westminster

2 — Nick McGhin, Century, Oct. 10 vs. Francis Scott Key

2 — Tyler Ruch, Century, Oct. 10 vs. Francis Scott Key

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

4 — Jennifer Vasquez, Westminster, Oct. 7 vs. Francis Scott Key

3 — Hannah DeVincent, Liberty, Oct. 7 vs. Poly

3 — Maddison Spradlin, Century, Oct. 10 vs. Francis Scott Key

2 — Hannah Neske, Winters Mill, Oct. 7 vs. South Carroll

Field hockey

Most goals in a game

4 — Ava Piluk, Westminster, Oct. 8 vs. Winters Mill

4 — Stevie Schultz, Westminster, Oct. 8 vs. Winters Mill

4 — Barb Guest, Manchester Valley, Oct. 10 vs. Patterson Mill

3 — Abby Kerner, Westminster, Oct. 8 vs. Winters Mill

3 — Amanda Herrold, Manchester Valley, Oct. 10 vs. Patterson Mill

Stats and performances are compiled from game reports submitted nightly by county coaches. Coaches are encouraged to submit results after all games to mdscores@baltsun.com , sports editor Anthony Maluso and county beat reporter Tim Dashiell .

