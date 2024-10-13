Open in App
    Paul S. Matassa, appliance salesman and fixture of Mount Vernon, dies

    By Jacques Kelly, Baltimore Sun,

    2 days ago

    Paul S. Matassa, an appliance salesman who cast a wide social net in the Mount Vernon neighborhood, died of glioblastoma Oct. 2 at his downtown Baltimore home. He was 67.

    Born in Baltimore and raised in Carney, he was the son of Charles Matassa, who owned and operated a St. Paul Street barber shop, and his wife, Yolanda Vettor Matassa. He attended St. Ursula School and was a 1974 Loyola High School at Blakefield graduate. He earned a degree at Loyola University Maryland.

    Mr. Matassa became a wholesale appliance salesman and worked for decades at D&H Distributing and Design House Kitchens before joining ABW Appliances. He worked with home builders, general contractors and those wishing to improve their kitchens.

    “Though he didn’t start in sales — he was originally hired in an operational position — it was obvious he was a natural salesperson,” said a colleague, Steven Mannion. “He made customers feel at ease, and when people were making major purchases, that quality reassured them. He had phenomenal product knowledge too. He had an incredibly quick wit and could poke fun at himself.”

    Mr. Mannion also said, “Paul was very good at bidding the housing market. He knew the low end up, all the way to the highest level appliances. He could do a basic beginner package to the highest price level gourmet kitchens.”

    Mr. Matassa was fascinated by antique appliances and spent his lunch hour scouring thrift shops, antique shops, and auctions between Baltimore and Washington.

    “He loved old-fashioned vacuum cleaners, especially the art deco ones,” said his husband, Rennert “Rennie” Hiltz. “He loved old appliances — toasters, blenders, and early KitchenAid mixers. He had storage units full of them.”

    In 1987, Mr. Matassa embarked on the renovation of a corner Mount Vernon townhouse that had been constructed by the son of National Anthem writer Francis Scott Key. The 19th-century home became an ideal setting for a party on the night the nearby Washington Monument was lighted for the Christmas holidays. The guest list was so extensive he employed a staff to weed out party crashers.

    A good cook, he took off more than a week to make the homemade meatballs, steamed shrimp, pasta, and chicken dishes he served that night.

    He was also a frequent patron at Mount Vernon restaurants old and new, including the Harvey House, Gampy’s, the Mount Vernon Stable and City Cafe.

    Mr. Matassa provided his home for AIDS Action fundraisers.

    “Paul was one of the most decent human beings I’ve ever met,” said Lyndia Dee, AIDS Action executive director. “He was cordial and fun-loving and set the tone that made those events successful.”

    Survivors include his husband, Rennert “Rennie” Hiltz, and his family. A brother, Charles Matassa Jr., died in 2014. Another brother, Brian Matassa, died as a child.

    A memorial Mass celebrating Mr. Matassa’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 740 N. Calvert St., where he was an active member.

