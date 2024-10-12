Dr. Charles D. Haltiwanger, retired psychologist and AIDS activist, dies

Dr. Charles D. Haltiwanger, a retired psychologist and AIDS activist who held various positions at Chase Brexton Health Services Inc., died Sept. 29 of cardiac arrest at the University of Maryland Medical Center. The Otterbein resident was 73.

“I hired David at Chase Brexton to be director of mental health,” said Dr. Carla S. Alexander, former medical director at Chase Brexton, which is a nonprofit gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender medical clinic.

“He was a gay advocate and found his calling in the gay community. And this was a difficult time. We had AIDS people dying left and right, and David was right there at the beginning,” said Dr. Alexander, who is currently director of palliative care for the HIV clinical program at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“He could have held any job and was extremely well-respected in his profession all over the country,” she said.

“He also had such an incredible sense of humor and was able to help people who were incredibly down. He was a wonderful counselor and just really simply remarkable. He was solid in his beliefs and was always able to get his point across.”

Charles David Haltiwanger, who went by David, was the son of Dennie Haltiwanger, a Duval County, Florida, prosecutor, and Elsie Haltiwanger, a department store retail sales manager. He was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, where he graduated from Englewood High School.

Known as David, he earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in 1973 from the University of Florida at Gainesville, and in 1979 his Ph.D. in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

After leaving Chapel Hill, Dr. Haltiwanger moved to Syracuse, New York, where he began his career working with the Onondaga County Health Department, and was also an adjunct professor of psychology at Syracuse University.

In 1983, he moved to Maryland when he became director of psychology internships at Springfield State Hospital, now Springfield Hospital Center, in Sykesville.

Dr. Haltiwanger joined the Chase Brexton staff in 1994, where he counseled AIDS patients and later became director of mental health and director of clinical programs and public policy.

Dr. Haltiwanger’s work earned him a national reputation as co-chair of the National Coalition for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Health.

“People called him from all over the country, and he worked with a network of gay clinics helping them coordinate services. He volunteered his services wherever they were needed,” Dr. Alexander said.

“The thing about David was that he was brilliant and one of the most articulate individuals I’ve ever known and was extremely loyal to the things he believed in. He cared about people,” she said.

“It was so important to him to honor each person’s life and help them find a way to go on with their lives, and he devoted his life to this work,” Dr. Alexander said.

“David was extremely passionate and committed to helping those with AIDS, lesbians, and the LGBTQ+ communities, and because of his advocacy, he developed a national reputation,” said Franny Lerner, a former Chase Brexton colleague who now works in grants management and fundraising for Planned Parenthood of Maryland.

“He was kind and compassionate, and he advised many people and helped shape careers and was very good at it,” Ms. Lerner said. “He was humble and good at it. David left a huge impact on so many people. His was a life well-lived.”

Dr. Haltiwanger retired in 2011.

He was a world traveler, avid reader and enjoyed word games and attending the theater and movies, said his partner of 40 years, and husband of 11, Michael T. Natchuras, a retired U.S. Homeland Security official.

Plans for a celebration of life gathering are incomplete. In addition to his husband, Dr. Haltiwanger is survived by a brother, Wayne A. Haltiwanger of Miami Beach, Florida; a sister, Sherri H. Golden of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.