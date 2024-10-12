Sojourner Place at Park is a turning point for a downtown corner

Jill Steele, left, real estate development manager for Health Care for the Homeless, and Shannon Snow, right, projects director for the Episcopal Housing Corporation, stand near the buildings at 111 Park Avenue, near Fayette and Liberty Streets in Baltimore. The area, a triangular lot, will become transitional housing for the homeless. Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Look for a downtown Baltimore intersection where three major streets intersect to be renewed as 42 affordable apartments. The rehabilitation of the triangular site at Park Avenue, Fayette and Liberty streets comes not a moment too soon.

This is a bold move within a seedy part of Baltimore that’s been on the skids for decades. The busy shops that once served as Baltimore’s bustling retail sales neighborhood began closing in the late 1970s. Names like Hochschild Kohn, Stewart’s and Brager-Gutman’s, once as familiar as national sellers Target and Costco, were Baltimore’s local brands.

It’s been 34 years now since the old Hutzler’s downtown store became history — and the blocks that surrounded the big store were put on hold as the Inner Harbor and Harbor East moved forward.

The redevelopment effort, where the initial cleaning out work began a few days ago, goes by a new name, Sojourner Place at Park, the work of two Baltimore nonprofits in a joint ownership venture.

Its sponsors want to breathe new life into long-vacant buildings by creating a residential community “while preserving the site’s historical essence.”

Sojourner Place at Park will be a 48,000-square-foot multifamily building in the historic Five and Dime District preservation district.

“When there is a revival going on, you need opportunities for all. You need affordable housing, market-rate housing and luxury housing. The most successful neighborhoods are when you have that integration,” said Shannon Snow, project director for Episcopal Housing Corp.

The project incorporates 111 Park Ave. and five adjacent properties into one cohesive residential community.

The development will open some walls and add new interiors to make the apartments affordable. Some two-thirds will be made available for people exiting homelessness. Rents are no more than 30 percent of a renter’s income.

Sojourner Place at Park will have a lobby, elevators, amenity rooms and a commercial retail space.

“This project is a full-circle moment for us: our headquarters operated at this very location for two decades,” said Kevin Lindamood, CEO of Health Care for the Homeless.

“Converting our former clinic into affordable housing is the fulfillment of our mission; it’s the very best way to end homelessness and improve health,” he said. “And we’re proud to be part of this effort to revitalize our former neighborhood.”

“This development is part of a wave of investment that is transforming the West Side of downtown,” said Dan McCarthy, executive director of Episcopal Housing Corp. “With new residential and commercial offerings, Sojourner Place at Park is helping to create a downtown that is active beyond business hours, fostering a safer, more engaging environment for residents, workers, and visitors alike.”

Sojourner Place at Park has a long and storied history. Among the former businesses here was the original terminal of the Baltimore Washington & Annapolis Railroad, an electric line that began serving the three named cities in 1908.

Its Park Avenue-Liberty Street station soon became too confined and the line (it went bankrupt in 1935) moved to a new site. The old station became an Equitable Trust Co. bank. The other well-known business here was Shane’s sandwich shop, which fed so many downtown workers.

The creation of Sojourner Place at Park is not happening all by itself. Over the past decade there’s been a sleepy rebirth here. The pioneer was the remake of the old Stewart’s department store as the Catholic Relief Services headquarters. The old Hecht’s store is now the Atrium, a market-rate apartment house. Along the way, the Everyman Theater arrived, the Hippodrome and a new Lexington Market.

Other 19th century Park Avenue buildings are being renovated. This past summer a corner land parcel adjacent to the old Martick’s restaurant was rebuilt as a new apartment house.

The work is happening in one structure at a time. Many blocks still need much work before downtown’s West Side looks presentable. The unfinished and depressingly vacant Super Block, a large concentration of Lexington Street structures, remains an obstacle. This was once the humming heart of the neighborhood, when streetcars passed and shoppers thronged the old Woolworth, W. T. Grant, McCrory’s and Kresge’s variety shops.

Work on Sojourner Place at Park will stretch into next year. But also look for a block of Park Avenue, between Baltimore and Fayette, to be remade into a park and one that will include a place for owners to take their dogs. Why not? With some of the older buildings here being made into apartments, where do you take your pet?

Have a news tip? Contact Jacques Kelly at jkelly@baltsun.com and 410-332-6570 .