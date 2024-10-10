Long Reach volleyball rallies around coach Jen Van Oosten: ‘It’s been a huge blessing’

Long Reach volleyball coach Jennifer Van Oosten talks to her players during a timeout during their "Dig Pink" match on Tuesday. The night carried extra significance to Van Oosten, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Family takes on a deeper meaning for Long Reach volleyball. Jen Van Oosten leads the program alongside her husband, Ryan, while their daughter, Addison, is one of two senior captains.

However, their connection to the program runs so much deeper.

Jen Van Oosten has known many of her players since they were 5, either coaching them in club or through being friends with Addison.

That familial strength and fortitude has been tested these last few months. In June, the day before AAU nationals in Florida, Van Oosten was diagnosed with breast cancer. The second-year coach has persevered through adversity, balancing work, treatments and coaching to be there for her team every step of the way.

Van Oosten had surgery in June, shortly after her diagnosis, then underwent a month of radiation. Her final treatment was Sept. 18.

“I think they see me as an example of, it’s just normal. My life is normal. It continues on,” Van Oosten said. ‘It’s something that you just deal with. People are like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe that you’re working, having treatments and coaching.’ I kind of equate it to being a single parent — you don’t really know the difference because you just have to do it.”

On Tuesday, the Lightning hosted Reservoir in their annual “Dig Pink” match, which focuses on raising awareness and money for breast cancer research. Both teams wore special pink uniforms and the Lightning lined the gym bleachers with pink ribbons.

Those ribbons were flanked by posters sharing uplifting messages such as “Block out cancer” or “No one fights alone.” Long Reach also had a donation table and QR codes set up throughout the gym, encouraging donations to the Susan G. Komen foundation, which funds research and provides support for breast cancer patients.

The Lightning handed out flowers to those in attendance who have been affected by breast cancer. To conclude the pregame ceremony, Van Oosten shared her story. She thanked her family, fellow coaches and support system, announcing her final treatment date to a rousing applause. As Jen spoke, Addison was visibly emotional standing beside her teammates.

“It was definitely a little hard,” Addison said. “The Pink Out meant a lot to my family this year, more than it ever has. I feel like usually during the Pink Outs in the past, I just went through the motions and didn’t really think about it. But then, ever since she was diagnosed, everything has been different.”

Van Oosten hopes to bring added awareness by sharing her story. She wants people to understand the value of early detection and using enhanced imaging on their mammograms. She encourages those who have a history of cancer in their family to undergo genetic testing. However, more than anything she hopes her story can inspire other women to get tested and not be afraid.

“Knowing that last year at this time everything was fine, I hope that it will really hit home to a lot of people,” Van Oosten said. “I want to make it something to not be scared to talk about because the more that you talk about it, the more people will feel comfortable, and they’ll go, and they’ll get checked. Also, knowing that there will be a support system there for them if they do end up having that diagnosis.”

Getting back on the court shortly after being diagnosed, Van Oosten couldn’t have imagined what would happen next. Her doctor, Dr. Karen Fernandez, also happened to be at AAU nationals as her daughter played for a nearby club team. Van Oosten and Fernandez met on the court the next day as Fernandez reassured her that everything would be ok. In that conversation, Van Oosten also learned that Fernandez’s daughter played for Mt. Hebron, the Lightning’s opponent in last year’s Dig Pink game, which she described as a “full-circle moment.”

Show Caption1 of 16

Long Reach's Addison Van Oosten gets set to serve to Reservoir during Tuesday's "Dig Pink" match to support breast cancer awareness. Addison's mother, Jennifer, is Long Reach's coach and was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. (Brian Krista/staff photo)

After returning from Florida, Van Oosten’s surgery coincided with the first day of the Lightning’s summer volleyball camp. The Lightning junior varsity and freshman coaches stepped up to lead the camp, while many varsity players also volunteered. Two days post-op, she returned to the court for camp, delivering popsicles.

Related Articles

When scheduling her treatment plan, Van Oosten was determined to attend tryouts and the regular season. She did everything in her power to keep her normal schedule, juggling work, radiation treatments and then practice. In tryouts, Van Oosten told the girls that she’d need to lean on them more this season and they’ve answered the call.

“I feel like it was really good for her,” Addison said, “going into treatment knowing she had somewhere to go after and knowing people cared about her and that we’d all be here for her. I also think that the captains, especially Jada Griffin, really stepped up. If Coach Jen was going to be late or was at treatment still, we’d run practice. We’d get all the drills started and people would constantly be texting her, checking on how she was.”

Tuesday night’s match culminated with multiple emotions for Van Oosten, prompting moments of reflection and appreciation for all the love and support she received as volleyball served as a welcome distraction.

“It’s been hard, but it’s been so amazing because I can forget about it,” Van Oosten said. “I can come here, and I can concentrate on what they need and their joy, and the fact that I can give them a little bit of that. They’re my babies. For me, it’s a big deal being able to come here and just give them extra. Because there’s times where I get out of treatment and I’m thinking I can just go home right now and sleep. I’m so so tired. But then I come into the gym and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m awake, I’m ready. It really boosts my spirits to be here. So, it’s been a huge blessing.”