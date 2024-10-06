Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Baltimore Sun

    Some fans frustrated by light rail crowds after Baltimore events, but many still ride

    By Sam Cohn, Dillon Mullan, Baltimore Sun,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzMaW_0vwFCtvG00
    An incoming southbound train arrives to the platform while a northbound light rail fills with passengers at right who leave the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills in Baltimore. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

    Drew Moore considers his family to be a public transportation household, with members making regular use of buses and light rail to get in and out of downtown Baltimore from their house in Mount Washington. But when light rail cars were too crowded — and few and far between — to take back after the Bruce Springsteen concert last month, Moore said he hopped on a Lime bike and pedaled a frustrating 45 minutes home.

    “Subsequently, I went to an Orioles game with my family and we just drove,” said Moore, 46. “I wasn’t gonna subject my kids to that situation. … It’s frustrating because I would love to take public transportation if it functioned.”

    Though infrequent, the sometimes overcrowded nature of the Maryland Transit Administration light rail on event days has some fans rethinking whether public transportation is the most convenient way to get to concerts and Orioles or Ravens games. Following an Orioles game Sept. 20, light rail cars were so full that children and parents stood on the steps inside with nowhere else to go, some fans said.

    “More people are waiting for less vehicles to pick them up,” said Phil Dupont, a self-described transit enthusiast and advocate. “Because of that, more people drive. Because more people drive, the buses get clogged [in traffic]. Because the buses get clogged, more people choose to drive. Because more people choose to drive, there’s less revenue for MTA, and the vicious cycle continues downward. They need more light rail frequency, and more capacity, which is unfortunately not something light rail can do as well as a subway or metro line.”

    MTA administrator Holly Arnold, who frequently engages Baltimoreans on social media, told frustrated fans on X that the MTA is “working to get more trains available for games but our baseline is only about 20 trains available every day.”

    Arnold added later in the thread that MTA tries to increase cars for games if possible, but it’s dependent on availability.

    On its website, the MTA encourages riders to use the Transit app, which provides real-time information for all public transportation, to plan trips.

    On two recent game nights, light rail cars were packed to the gills, but the larger-than-normal crowd appeared satisfied with the efficiency of operations.

    As Game 1 of the American League wild-card seriesended Tuesday, thousands of baseball fans split into two groups for two separate platforms at the Camden Yards light rail station. Trains arrived regularly, as MDTA officials shouted instructions regarding safety and direction. Almost as quickly as one train departed, another arrived for both northbound and southbound directions, and riders moved toward each car, their bodies pressed together, filling every free space inside each unit.

    Show Caption1 of 8

    People needing special assistance board a southbound train to as fans using light rail leave the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Staff)

    Expand

    Even considering Baltimore’s playoff loss, the mood seemed friendly and patient.

    Two nights earlier, last Sunday, the first wave of Ravens fans walked en masse over a pedestrian bridge following Baltimore’s win over the Buffalo Bills. One light rail with four cars waited for departure with its doors open, revealing a crush of people packed shoulder to shoulder from front to back. Both rails held trains as riders pressed together and the doors opened to accept passengers.

    The MTA extended operations until one hour after the Ravens game ended.

    The MTA also supplements light rail service with express shuttle buses, according to Veronica Battisti, the senior director of communications and marketing.

    “The [MTA] operates every available light rail train for service,” Battisti told The Baltimore Sun. “These express shuttle buses operate from Glen Burnie and Timonium Fairgrounds light rail stops directly to Camden Yards for access to Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium. MTA provides extended service hours when Orioles and Ravens games are scheduled to end after regular operating times to ensure riders will have safe and convenient transportation home.”

    “I don’t want to drive through Baltimore game traffic, especially at night. This is relatively close to where I live. It might be a bit cramped coming home, but it’s worth it,” Jonathan Kesner, who goes to one Ravens game a year, said at the Glen Burnie station before last Sunday’s game. “Coming home the cars are squished, but that’s to be expected.”

    Related Articles

    Trains before the game ran from Glen Burnie — where parking was free — every half-hour, and upon reaching the station a few hundred yards from the entrance, trains were crowded, but seats were still available.

    “You can’t beat [the light rail] as far as convenience of the time it takes to get down to the stadium and where it lets you off right there at the stadium,” said Anthony McPhail, a Ravens season-ticket holder from Ellicott City. “They certainly could have more trains ready to be loaded and sent out after the game. … We took the shuttle down once, and that was a nightmare.”

    Through secondhand brokers, parking passes for the next Ravens home game, next Sunday against the Washington Commanders, are selling for over $250. Two-way light rail tickets are $4.

    “Parking passes are really expensive,” said Jeff Siford, a season-ticket holder from Millersville. “We have definitely left a game early to catch a train, but you would have to sit in traffic anyway, so light rail is still the way to go.”

    Baltimore Sun photographer Karl Merton Ferron contributed to this article. Have a news tip? Contact Sam Cohn at scohn@baltsun.com , 410-332-6200 and x.com/samdcohn .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Robin Heard
    1d ago
    Well Hogan really mess up a broken MTA system ! And the MTA Never ran on time (old 10 or Navy) maybe the subway was on time!
    GARRY SORRELLS
    1d ago
    Several years ago a friend and I took the light rail to an O's game, took a while to get there but that was fine. After the game leaving was disaster on light rail, so over crowded and waiting for the next train, them the next on that were all elbow to elbow I decided never again and my decision has been restored each year that Light Rail doesn't change, good Management.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today29 minutes ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Joe Flacco reflects on 2018 season: ‘I did not want to let Lamar get out there’
    The Baltimore Sun13 hours ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz22 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy