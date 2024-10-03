Across the fields in Baltimore County: A look at the top high school sports teams, players and more (Oct. 3)

Here’s a look at some of the top high school teams and players in Baltimore County:

Hot streaks

Teams that are playing at the top of their games

Towson girls soccer : While Tuesday’s 1-0 win might have been one of its lowest offensive outputs of the season, it was one of the team’s most complete performances. The victory over Sparrows Point solidified Towson’s standing atop Division I. It was Towson’s fifth straight win and moved it to 7-1 overall. The Generals have only given up three goals this season.

Eastern Tech field hockey: The Mavericks are off to a 5-1 start this season and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Their lone blemish came in a 2-1 loss to Sparrows Point, but since, the Mavericks have beaten Pikesville, Patapsco and Carver A&T by a combined 17-0.

Western Tech boys soccer: The Wolverines have ran the table since a season-opening 2-1 loss to Pikesville. They’ve won seven straight games with the defense leading the way. Western Tech has only allowed eight goals during those seven wins and is facing a rematch with Pikesville on Oct. 7.

Dundalk girls soccer: The Owls are 5-0 this season with all wins coming in Division III play. They’ve yet to allow a goal, while scoring 17 of their own. Their best performance was an 8-0 win over Owings Mills on Sept. 24.

Dulaney volleyball: Nearing the midway point of the season, the Lions sit unbeaten, 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Division I. After a couple hard-fought, five-set wins over Perry Hall, Hereford and Carroll County defending co-champion Westminster, they haven’t dropped a set in their last four victories. They wrap up the first round of division play Friday against Towson.

Towson cross country: In a five-team county meet Monday, both Towson’s boys and girls won their share of the meet, each by a single point over Dulaney. On the boys side, despite Dulaney have the top two finishers, Towson’s team prevailed thanks to the face five of the next six runners crossing the line were Generals. Towson beat out Dulaney for the team win, 27-28. On the girls side, Towson’s Alexandra Lohse won the race and again the Generals edged the Lions in the team standings, 33-34.

Kenwood boys soccer: The Bluebirds are the front-runners in Division III. They are 5-1 overall with the only loss coming to Division II co-leader Parkville. They’ve won four straight games, outscoring opponents 13-2 during the stretch.

The starting lineup

Players who have been clutch performers for their teams

Sam Leckner, Pikesville, boys soccer : Leckner has proven adept at both putting the ball in the net himself and setting up others. In the Panthers’ last four games, Leckner has two goals and nine assists.

Shawna Dyer, Eastern Tech, volleyball: Dyer keyed Eastern Tech’s win over Towson with 12 kills and five aces. Earlier this season, she had 25 kills in a five-set win over Hereford.

Oliver Katz, Dulaney, cross country: Katz has been running strong this season, finishing third at the Barnhart Invitational and seventh in the Elite Division at the Bull Run Invitational. On Monday, he won a five-school county meet at Towson in 18:18.6.

Caden Bennis, Hereford, girls soccer: In Hereford’s past four games, Bennis has totaled three goals and an assist. The Bulls are 3-1 in that span.

Bella Wexler, Eastern Tech, field hockey: Wexler has eight goals in six games this season for the Mavericks, including four in an 8-0 win on Sept. 24 against Patapsco.

A numbers game

4 — Consecutive games in which Mary Weaver has scored a goal for Eastern Tech field hockey.

5 — Assists for Pikesville boys soccer’s Hamin Oladokun in a win Thursday over Owings Mills.

31 — Ryan Dannenfelser’s score for Dulaney golf (4-under par) during a win over Catonsville on Sept. 26.

85 — Seconds Towson’s Alexandra Lohse finished ahead of Dulaney’s Nicole Lin to win Monday’s cross country race.

Quotable

“It’s just the energy, it brings everyone up and it’s not just about me. That energy kind of like kick starts the whole team.” — Eastern Tech volleyball’s Shawna Dyer on finishing off a set with a kill during Monday’s match against Towson.

“Yesterday, we kind of worked on some plays that we knew that they would run offensively, so to translate that into the game, I’m super proud of my team.” — Towson girls soccer’s Lila Minton after Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Sparrows Point.