Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Baltimore Sun

    Bits & Bites: Meet the couple planning to open Howard County’s first cat cafe

    By Amanda Yeager, Baltimore Sun,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDAbx_0vsihuyn00
    Ruth Wang and Brendan Morrison, who plan to open Howard County's first cat cafe, Luna Cat Collective, later this year. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

    Cats are often said to have nine lives. Ruth Wang and Brendan Morrison may not have lived quite that many, but they decided to open a cat cafe together after wandering several other paths.

    Wang studied physical therapy before becoming a barista and then pursuing a career as an artist. Morrison spent a decade as a martial arts performer and YouTube personality before working in car sales.

    They hope their next chapter — opening Howard County’s first cat cafe — will be a lasting one. “We want this to be a lifelong business for this community,” Morrison said.

    From dream to reality

    When I visited in mid-August, the future Luna Cat Collective was an empty shell, with leaky pipes and wires hanging from the ceiling. By the end of the year, however, Wang and Morrison hope to transform the sprawling, 4,775-square-foot former office space in Ellicott City into one of the largest cat cafes on the East Coast.

    The couple landed on the project after lots of soul searching. Morrison spent years touring the world as a professional martial arts “tricker,” performing kicks, flips and other stunts. He even built up an online following with a YouTube page, “Mastering Tricking,” that still counts more than 88,000 subscribers. But after a reconstructed knee and ankle, a pin in his wrist and a torn Achilles tendon, his body was begging him to retire. He decided to try car sales instead.

    Wang, meanwhile, once dreamed of being a physical therapist but realized the work would be too physically taxing for someone with her small stature. When her mother, Bridget Wang, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018, she took a job at Starbucks so she could have the flexibility to visit or care for her whenever she needed to.

    It was advice from mom, who died in March 2020, that ultimately convinced Ruth Wang to start her own business. “She just told me, what’s most important is that you do what makes you happy, and you do what will give you the most joy in your life,” she said.

    At first, she thought that might be art, and focused on painting wildlife and nature scenes. She and Morrison adopted two cats, Aurora and Astraea, to keep Wang company as she worked. But she was left unsatisfied by painting as a career pursuit.

    Show Caption1 of 9

    Astraea stands before Ruth Wang and Brendan Morrison, who plan to open Howard County's first cat cafe, Luna Cat Collective, later this year. (Karl Merton Ferron/Staff)

    Expand

    The two had always joked that opening a cat cafe would be their retirement plan. With Wang’s mother’s words in mind, they began to think about what it would take to make the idea a reality.

    “I was like, you know, why don’t we actually try and see if we can?” Wang said. “Because it was either open this business or buy a house, right? The housing market is not great.”

    She and Morrrison visited cat cafes around the country for inspiration, taking note of what worked well and what didn’t. They noticed that some cafes didn’t seem to give their cats enough space or an opportunity to retreat from humans if they were feeling overstimulated. Others struggled financially because they only charged for coffee and pastries.

    Bells and whistles

    With Luna Cat Collective, Wang and Morrison decided they would invest upfront in high-quality amenities and thoughtful design touches so they wouldn’t have to make improvements later. They hired Baltimore-based EastWing Architects to design a space in the Normandy Shopping Center that’s divided into two main areas: a cafe side and a cat lounge, separated by a vestibule to keep cats and allergens from escaping.

    To keep things clean — no small feat for a business that could house as many as 35 cats — they decided to buy air filters and washable rugs. Visitors will be asked to wear grippy socks, slippers or shoe covers to keep from tracking dirt into the space. A floor-level sink will make bathing the cats easier.

    The cafe will also have a private room just for the cats. “We want to make sure they have a space they can escape to if they need to,” Wang said.

    Though Morrison and Wang are doing some of the handiwork themselves, building wooden cat wheels and painting murals, the special touches haven’t been cheap: The couple says they’ve already spent six figures on the project. An inheritance from Wang’s mom paid for much of the work, and they have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise another $150,000.

    Unlike some cat cafes, which charge for specialty drinks, Luna Cat Collective will serve complimentary coffee and tea — no baristas involved — and instead will charge customers for the time they spend in the cafe and cat lounge. Fees will range from $30 for 45 minutes to $115 for a full day of kitty companionship. Visitors who only want access to the cafe can pay $25 for two hours or $40 for four hours.

    All of the cats will be adoptable through Small Miracles Cat & Dog Rescue, an animal shelter based in Ellicott City.

    Wang and Morrison hope to open the cafe by December. Though it’s a new chapter, the business will include reminders of their past: an art gallery on the cafe side, for instance, and trick classes for cats (no jumps and flips — but Morrison does plan to teach them how to run on a cat wheel and navigate obstacles).

    “This is really fun for us to actually do a business together, because we’ve both done our individual kind of things,” Wang said, “and now to come together and create this space together is really, really nice.”

    Got a news tip? Contact reporter Amanda Yeager at ayeager@baltsun.com, 443-790-1738 or @amandacyeager on X.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Inquisitive nature
    1d ago
    I'll be there. Tell me where and when
    Ann M Halvorson
    2d ago
    i shall be there!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Spunky Little Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Two Arrested for Stealing Firearm from the Dead in Tunica County Wreck
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King7 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 hours ago
    Ex-Mayor Guilty of Health Benefits Fraud, Concealing Income
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy