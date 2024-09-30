Behind a dynamic trio, No. 1 Spalding football’s defense is doing more than its part

Three defensive stars for the No. 1 Spalding football team (l-r) linebackers Ben Liguori, Joey Scheffers and defensive end Delmar White. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

One by one, Spalding football coach Kyle Schmitt described the three standouts who have emerged as the bedrock of the No. 1 Cavaliers’ vaunted defense this season.

Maryland-bound senior left end Delmar White, at 6-foot-1 and 285 pounds, is powerful and persistent, and the 12-year coach doesn’t hesitate saying he’s likely the toughest lineman to block in the state. Inside linebacker Joey Scheffers, 6-2 and 240 pounds, is bullish, capably filling gaps as a sure tackler who plugs up running lanes. As for fellow linebacker Ben Liguori, 5-10 and 160 pounds, Schmitt says he’s a “Spalding guy through and through” with a full-speed approach that’s infectious.

“With those guys, it starts on the practice field and how they practice. They bring incredible energy,” Schmitt said. “I would never do this, but it’s almost to a point where you have to slow them down with how hard they practice, especially against our offense. But that resonates to not only our defense but the entire team. The toughness those three bring sets the tone for our team.”

Meshing with a deep and versatile cast, the trio has spearheaded a defensive unit that, in tandem with a sensational offense, has the two-time defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champions with a 6-0 record and ranked No. 1 in the state for the first time in program history.

While the team’s offense led by star quarterback Malik Washington gets most of the hype — justified by the 179 points it has piled up — the Cavaliers’ defense has also posted some eye-opening numbers. Allowing just 24 points this season, the Cavaliers have blanked their past four opponents with running-clock wins, including against league rivals McDonogh (45-0), Calvert Hall (35-0) and Gilman (51-0) most recently. A visit to St. Mary’s is up next on Friday at 7 p.m.

On a rainy Monday last week, the team’s commitment and togetherness was displayed with another energized practice. Everybody in the program says the same thing when asked about the team’s monumental string of success.

“It all starts in practice with our defense going after our offense and our offense going after our defense. It’s all friendly and we all love each other, but we get after it, talk some smack and have fun doing it,” Liguori said. “And then you see it on Friday nights when we’re out there pulling our teammates up and celebrating together — it shows.”

On game day, third down is a special time for the defense. The Cavaliers are always aggressive and prepared, and, most importantly, they believe somebody will step up and make a big play that gets them off the field.

On the game’s opening possession against Calvert Hall on Sept. 20, it was White’s turn. The host Cardinals had a third-and-6 when he overpowered blockers and wrapped up running back John Asuquo behind the line of scrimmage. Next came a punt by Calvert Hall, and then the Cavaliers’ offense needed five plays to score the opening touchdown in the comfortable win.

From there, it was rinse and repeat for the Cavaliers, who scored touchdowns on their first three possessions after the defense held up their end. It put the Cardinals in a hole they couldn’t climb out of, and Calvert Hall coach Josh Ward was quick to credit the Cavaliers’ defensive scheme in paving the way.

“It’s nice playing with a lead because you can expect the opponent not to run as much and you can tee off,” he said. “[Spalding] gets after you with blitzes and moving around a lot, which causes issues. They always run to the ball, force turnovers. They do a great job of attacking your weaknesses and causing havoc.”

Washington and the offense go into each game fully confident, knowing the best defense they see takes the practice field with them Monday through Thursday. While White (24 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, one forced fumble), Scheffers (23 tackles, two for loss) and Liguori (12 tackles, two sacks) have been constants, longtime defensive coordinator Tyrone Forby has the entire defense collectively flying around with many others making big plays.

Zach Philpott helps out White on the defensive line, Ethan Brown is another key cog at linebacker and the secondary features Jaylen Bolden, Alijah Jones, Jayden Shipps and Justin Snell.

“They all play super hard and are ready to go at all times,” Washington said. “Going up against them every day, our offensive line has a challenge every play. Then when game time comes and it’s late in the fourth quarter, you think about that last rep [in practice] and you find that extra push that comes through at that time in a game.”

The defense has the same appreciation for the offense.

“This team is great — we work our butts off. The coaches get us better every day and we all have a role on this team,” said White, a two-year starter. “It’s also important to have fun and we do. You always want to keep pushing and learning, but you still have to have fun and enjoy it. So we practice hard, get better and keep winning.”

Coming into the program as an offensive lineman, Scheffers has made the most of his first varsity season as a starter, helping replace graduated standout linebacker Keyshawn Flowers, who now plays at Maryland. Instead of working with first- and second-team units, Spalding mixes starters from its previous game into two groups. It’s a clean slate to start each week, creating healthy competition. After Thursday’s practice, the starting 11 is announced.

Scheffers and the rest of his teammates have fully bought in.

“We know we can’t do this without each other. It’s all a group, and you can’t get it done by yourself,” he said. “I have their backs and I know they have my back, too.”