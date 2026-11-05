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Cooke flips western Wisconsin House seat on 3rd attempt. Can she hold it?
5 days ago
Before Republican Derrick Van Orden won it in 2022, Democrats had held the 3rd Congressional District for a quarter of a century. But times have changed. After two unsuccessful congressional runs, Rebecca Cooke finally flipped Wisconsin’s 3rd District for the Democrats, unseating 2-term Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden and piling on the massive Democratic wave that swept the nation.