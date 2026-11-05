undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘A Political Miracle’ – Democrat Berman upsets Steil in SE Wisconsin
5 days ago
ER nurse Mitchell Berman’s surprise flip of the 1st Congressional District puts an end to three decades of Republican dominance there. On a day when Democrats scored smashing victories across the country, Mitchell Berman, an emergency room nurse and political rookie, surfed the blue wave to beat U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil by four percentage points, or about 12,000 votes out of more than 300,000 cast.