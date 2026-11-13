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Dec. 10

Essex VFW Hosts Dinner with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Essex-Holly Neck Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2621 will host Dinner with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the post home, 206 Riverside Road, off Mace Avenue in Essex.

The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children. Children younger than 4 are admitted free. RSVP by Dec. 5 by calling or texting LaDonna at 443-617-0117.