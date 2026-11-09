Brief: Police investigate Rosedale shooting

The Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate a shooting that occurred in Rosedale on Wednesday, Nov.4, 2026.

According to police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. officers from the White Marsh precinct responded to a reported shooting at the unit block of Clementine Court, 21237.

Officials said that upon arrival, officers located a 19 year old male victim with a graze wound, who was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact 410-887-4636.