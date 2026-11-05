Cat tests positive for Rabies in Rosedale

On Monday Nov.2 a cat found in the 8000 block of Babikow Road in Rosedale tested positive for rabies, according to the Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyone who may have had contact with this animal, described as an adult, female, domestic short hair, brown tabby with white, is urged to seek immediate medical attention from their healthcare provider or a hospital emergency room.

The American Veterinary Association says that symptoms of rabies can appear in mammals as fearfulness, aggression, excessive drooling, difficulty swallowing, staggering, paralysis and seizures. While fearfulness is common, rabid animals can also become overly affectionate. Rabid wild animals that naturally fear humans may lose that fear and display unusual behavior.

Residents are reminded of the potential dangers of feeding or handling stray or unknown animals and should adhere to the following rabies prevention tips:

Consider the risk of rabies and other diseases before interacting with all animals, especially if the home contains children, persons with certain illnesses, elderly, or other pets.

Avoid contact with wildlife as well as stray or feral animals, especially if they appear to be sick. Since rabies remains uncontrolled in the wild, there is no risk-free contact with these animals with regard to physical injury, rabies and other diseases.

Do not provide food, water, or shelter to wildlife or strays. If you feed your pets outdoors, do not leave food or water bowls out for extended periods, especially overnight.

Speak with a veterinarian for guidance if you are considering adopting stray or feral cats.

Keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date for all pets and do not allow your pets to roam freely.

In addition to seeking immediate medical attention, residents should contact the Baltimore County Department of Health if contact is made with a rabid animal. The number to call during normal business hours is 410-887-5963. Residents should call 410-832-7182 outside of normal business hours.