Essex, Parkville and White Marsh police blotter

Precinct 8 — Parkville First-degree burglary — 4500 block of Long Green Road, 21057

Oct. 25, 2026

About 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25, an unknown suspect entered the location and stole property and money.

Precinct 9 — White Marsh First-degree assault — unit block of Duntore Place, 21236

Oct. 28, 2026

About 3 a.m. Oct. 28, a known suspect pointed a weapon at a victim at the location.

First-degree burglary — unit block of Lincoln Woods Way, 21128

Oct. 19, 2026

About 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19, one or more unknown suspects burglarized the location.

Precinct 11 — Essex Second-degree assault — 200 block of Riverthorn Road, 21220

Nov. 1, 2026

About 11:12 p.m. Nov. 1, a known suspect broke into the location and assaulted a victim inside. The suspect was later located and arrested.

Second-degree assault — unit block of Sidewell Court, 21221

Oct. 31, 2026

About 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, a suspect assaulted a victim at the location.

First-degree burglary — 1800 block of Tolchester Way, 21221

Oct. 26, 2026

About 9:05 a.m. Oct. 26, an unknown suspect burglarized the location and stole property.

Second-degree burglary — 8800 block of Pulaski Highway, 21237

Oct. 26, 2026

About 3:20 a.m. Oct. 26, two suspects broke into the location and stole items.