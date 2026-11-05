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Essex, Parkville and White Marsh police blotter
By Brandon Schwartzberg,3 days ago
Precinct 8 — Parkville First-degree burglary — 4500 block of Long Green Road, 21057
Oct. 25, 2026
About 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25, an unknown suspect entered the location and stole property and money.
Precinct 9 — White Marsh First-degree assault — unit block of Duntore Place, 21236
Oct. 28, 2026
About 3 a.m. Oct. 28, a known suspect pointed a weapon at a victim at the location.
First-degree burglary — unit block of Lincoln Woods Way, 21128
Oct. 19, 2026
About 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19, one or more unknown suspects burglarized the location.
Precinct 11 — Essex Second-degree assault — 200 block of Riverthorn Road, 21220
Nov. 1, 2026
About 11:12 p.m. Nov. 1, a known suspect broke into the location and assaulted a victim inside. The suspect was later located and arrested.
Second-degree assault — unit block of Sidewell Court, 21221
Oct. 31, 2026
About 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, a suspect assaulted a victim at the location.
First-degree burglary — 1800 block of Tolchester Way, 21221
Oct. 26, 2026
About 9:05 a.m. Oct. 26, an unknown suspect burglarized the location and stole property.
Second-degree burglary — 8800 block of Pulaski Highway, 21237
Oct. 26, 2026
About 3:20 a.m. Oct. 26, two suspects broke into the location and stole items.