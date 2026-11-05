Seven Oaks Senior Center Calendar

You must be a center member aged 60 or older to attend events. Membership is free. Seven Oaks Senior Center is located at 9210 Seven Court Dr. in Nottingham.

TED Talk: What You Can Do to Prevent Alzheimer’s

Thursday, Nov. 5 | 1 p.m. | MPR 1

Presented by Lisa Genova

Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t have to be your brain’s destiny, says neuroscientist and author Lisa Genova, whose novel “Still Alice” was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film. Genova shares the latest science investigating the disease, as well as promising research on what each of us can do to build an Alzheimer’s-resistant brain.

Join Jim Lightner for a lively discussion after the video. Sign up in the free binder.

Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon

Friday, Nov. 6 | 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Liberatore’s Restaurant

5005 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21128

By invitation for volunteers with 150 registered hours from October 2025 through September 2026.

Gratitude With Bowls

Monday, Nov. 9 | 10 a.m. | Classroom

Presented by Al Muehlberger

An old saying advises us to “stop and smell the roses.” Even if you don’t see roses anywhere, take some time to look around and reflect. There are many things you may find to be thankful for. Add them to your list of memories and share them with us — with gratitude.

Quartz crystal bowls will be played as background for a reflective ending meditation. Sign up in the free binder.

Restaurant Fundraiser: All American Steakhouse

Tuesday, Nov. 10 | 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

3615 E. Joppa Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Ten percent of sales will be donated to Seven Oaks. No flyer is needed.

Movie and Eating Together Lunch

Tuesday, Nov. 10 | Noon and 1 p.m. | MPRs 1 and 2

Join us for Eating Together lunch at noon. The suggested donation is $4. Sign up for lunch at the kiosk.

After lunch, stay for a movie and popcorn at 1 p.m. Check the free binder and the weekly update for the movie title. Sign up for the movie in the free binder.

Caregiver Support Program

Thursday, Nov. 12 | 9-10 a.m. | Lobby

Caring for a relative can be rewarding but challenging. Join the BCDA Caregiver Support Program staff to learn about resources that can help you and your family on your caregiving journey. Sign up in the free binder.

Line Dance Party With DJ Joey C

Thursday, Nov. 12 | 1-3 p.m. | MPRs 1 and 2

Come party with us as DJ Joey C plays your favorite line dance songs. Light refreshments will be served.

Cost: $5

Limit: 30 participants

Check the front desk for ticket availability.

Sam Kline: Autocrossing Champion

Monday, Nov. 16 | 10 a.m. | Classroom

Meet Sam Kline and learn about her exciting adventures during her years of autocrossing and road racing. Hear how she became the first woman to become a five-time national autocrossing champion and the first person to win the “Fastest Time of Day” trophy in the eastern United States.

Learn how she survived rolling a car over three times and much more. Sign up in the free binder.